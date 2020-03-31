The first case of the coronavirus has been reported in neighboring Gillespie County the Fredericksburg Standard newspaper reported Tuesday afternoon.
The newspaper reported that the city of Fredericksburg City Manager Kent Myers was told of a positive test of a local resident, who was screened at Boerne healthcare center.
The resident is still awaiting formal confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Myers told the newspaper that he will meet with other civic leaders to determine if there needs to be a shelter-in-place order for Gillespie County.
Last week, the leadership team and medical staff at Fredericksburg's Hill Country Memorial Hospital urged leaders there to do exactly that — shelter in place.
