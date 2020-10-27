We skipped autumn this year and went straight to winter as arctic air plunges across Texas Tuesday.
A mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow is occurring early Tuesday afternoon across Central, North and West Texas into the Rockies and Plains states.
Hazardous travel conditions are an issue from the Northwestern Hill Country and West Central Texas region where ice has been observed on roadways.
Further west, Winter storm warnings are in place for the Lubbock and Amarillo region where heavy snowfall is possible today and tonight.
The Lubbock area could receive 3-5" of snow and up to 2-4" of snow will be possible southeast of Lubbock towards Post.
In the Panhandle area, 4-8" of snow will be possible near Amarillo, Palo Duro Canyon and Hereford.
Accumulating snow and ice is also expected for areas near Midland and Odessa.
Across Far West Texas, several inches of snow may occur in the El Paso region and up to 3-7" of snow in the Guadalupe Pass area.
Winter weather advisories have also been posted for areas just north and west of Dallas and Fort Worth.
Ice may cause problems near Mineral Wells, Ranger, Eastland and Stephenville during the day as freezing rain and freezing drizzle are in the forecast.
Travel is discouraged across West Texas and across North and West Central Texas as temperatures remain below freezing.
Ice Storm Warnings are in place for areas near Sweetwater, Wichita Falls, Big Spring, Spur and Jayton where ice is accumulating and power outages are being reported.
