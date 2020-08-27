Let’s stick to the facts when it comes to DeJoy, USPS
Dorothy Brundrett’s letter recently claimed that Postmaster Louis DeJoy owns over
$70 million worth of stocks in companies that compete with the U.S. Postal Service, thereby giving him a motive to deliberately wreck the Postal Service. With false “news” like this permeating our society everywhere, it would be so much better if we would all do even a little investigating before we share inflammatory news like this.
In fact, DeJoy sold his only competing stock (UPS) on June 24. His other stock is $30 million of XPO Logistics. DeJoy, whose expertise is in transportation and logistics, founded the company New Breed Logistics, which was acquired by XPO Logistics in 2014. XPO Logistics is not a competitor of the Postal Service, but in reality actually uses the services of the Postal Service and also helps them logistically during peak Postal Service seasons.
The Postmaster General is appointed by the nine-member Postal Service Board of Governors. No more than five of the nine may belong to the same political party. The Board of Governors’ decision to appoint Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General was unanimous.
Please, let’s all do better at researching a bit before we share information like this.
Rus Schmidt, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.