The coronavirus pandemic has affected operations at the local county animal shelter.
The Kerr County Animal Services office announced it will not send its staff into the field for what it deems ‘nonessential calls,’ such as recovering animals caught in traps, but pets are still available for adoption -- by appointment only.
The animal services office, in a social media post on Wednesday, asked residents to avoid trapping animals for now.
“In response to COVID-19, our facility will not be sending employees into the field for nonessential calls,” the post states.
The office said it will regularly re-evaluate what services are available and update the public accordingly.
Many county offices are closed to the public to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection, and the animal control facility is no exception. And like other county offices, the facility continues to operate and interact with the public by phone, electronic communication and appointment.
Karen Guerriero, president of Kerrville Pets Alive!, a local animal advocacy group that helps out the county with adoptions, said her group met with county officials Thursday.
“We were asked to spread the word that Kerr County Animal Services is open for adoptions by appointment and they are in need of adopters,” Guerriero said in an email.
Residents can arrange for visits at the county animal control facility by calling 830-257-3100. Adoptable pets also can be viewed on the Kerr County Animal Services Facebook page
