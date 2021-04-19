The Harper Ladyhorns took care of business, shutting out Junction, 15-0, in three innings Monday evening.
Brittany Evans hit a double to left field, scoring Annie Harper and Riley Cook, opening up a 2-0 lead for Harper in the bottom of the first inning.
Emma Strickland had two RBIs for the Ladyhorns and Cook, Harper, Taylor Evans, Justice Garcia, Kamrynn Baethge, Katrina Wilke and Irene Longenbaugh had one RBI apiece, in the win.
Sharon Canning scored two runs as a courtesy runner for Baethge.
Harper had a team total of 20 stolen bases.
Emma Strickland led the team with six stolen bases.
Defensively, Emily Seewald turned a double play, in the top of the third inning.
On the pitcher’s mound, Baethge pitched a total of three innings, giving up two hits and no runs.
Baethge struck out two batters.
The Ladyhorns improve to 12-11, overall.
