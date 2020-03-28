The loss of jobs across the country — let alone Texas has been staggering — and there appears to be no end in sight to the damage that the coronavirus pandemic is doing to the U.S. economy.
In Texas, the number of unemployment has risen from 3,000-9,000 claims every day to now about 30,000 claims across the state.
During a Facebook Live chat on March 25, Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna described the crush of people seeking information about how to obtain unemployment benefits in the last two weeks. The four call centers the Workforce Commission uses took more than 100,000 calls on March 22, and he estimates 800,000 people have called seeking information.
“It’s different than anything we’ve ever faced in the state,” Serna said.
In the Facebook Live, which was viewed by 95,000 people, Serna described the strain the commission has been under since the coronavirus pandemic started, and how the commission is trying to cope with volume of calls.
“We’re adding as many as staff members as you can,” Serna said. “We are working with the private sector to add technology.”
Usually to add technology takes months for state agencies, Serna said they are trying to turn around solutions in day and doing it while nearly 80% of its employees work from home.
Serna also asks for patients and understands the frustration.
"We are addressing everything we can," Serna said. "We know it’s very scary for people who have been let go from work. We will help everyone who needs help. Have a little bit of patience with us."
The challenge for the commission remains the uncertainty of the economy even as Congress passed and President Trump signed a $2.2 trillion relief bill that extends unemployment benefits.
Just some of those federally-backed benefits would include, according to the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan policy analyst:
Providing 39 weeks of federally financed benefits for unemployed workers related to the pandemic, or unable to work because they’ve contracted COVID-19 or not able to work from home.
This also protects the self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers.
All assistance under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance would be augmented by an additional $600 per week through July.
The package also add $1 billion in emergency grant funding for states through the year to handle the impact of coronavirus claims.
If you’ve lost your job in Texas you will need the following:
- Last employer's business name and address
- First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer
- Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)
- Information related to your normal wage
- Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)
If your job has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic — reduction of hours or furlough — you will need the following:
Earnings amount for each week (if applicable).
- If you are employed:
- Number of hours you worked each week
- Your gross earnings amount for each week
- Work search activities for each week (if applicable).
- If you are self-employed:
- Total amount of earnings and commissions before deductions (such as operating expenses).
- Gross income in the week you received the income, even if you performed the work in a prior week. For example, if you performed services in Week #1 but did not receive payment until Week No. 2, you must report the gross income in Week No. 2, the week when you were paid.
