The Tivy Boys Soccer team played three scrimmages over the weekend.
Tivy played Bay City, Palacios and Victoria East.
Tivy Coach Reece Zunker said, “Varsity outscored our opponents 8-2.”
Tivy played three games in one day which Zunker feels is a plus for his team.
“It was a great experience and an opportunity to allow kids to showcase their abilities,” Zunker said. “Because three games in a day is a lot of soccer, we traveled with 45 kids when normally we take a max of 36, SO lots of players got an opportunity to play in lots of different positions.”
Coach Zunker added, “I think we will have an opportunity to score a lot of goals this year.”
Coach Zunker said his midfield is solid with players like Manny Hernandez, Esteban Gonzales and Justin Miranda.
Zunker said his midfield was commanding and put on a dominant overall performance.
“Defensively, our performance was phenomenal,” Zunker assessed. “Braden Green, Roger Arizola and Kavon Casillas stuck out and played really well on the back end.”
“With a new formation and a lot of new pieces we were trying out in different places, Kerrville should be excited for a fun year,” Zunker concluded. “Our district will be tough, and we will have a battle twice a week all year long, but keep an eye on it because I think we will surprise some people this year.”
Tivy’s next scrimmage is at home against San Antonio Brennan Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.