As part of a campaign to promote kindness and neighborliness, The Kerrville Daily Times will host two free screenings of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a documentary about Fred Rogers, the creator of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
The screenings will be at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Schreiner University. You can CLICK HERE to RSVP for one of the screenings.
"If you haven't seen the documentary, it really is a magnificent look into what Fred Rogers represented, and it pulls away any cynicism that you may have about him, because it's honest," said Louis Amestoy, The Times managing editor, on Thursday. "It discusses his work and he portrays TV in a way that is hopeful and educational."
Amestoy said Rogers saw TV as a positive way to highlight and connect with children.
"Even when he was around, there was already a concern about how much violence was on TV or what TV was about," Amestoy said.
The screenings are part of Kerrville Kind, a project of The Times that's intended to celebrate community, friendship and positivity.
Children's Art Exhibit - Nov. 19
The project also includes a free children's art exhibit on Nov. 19, and a Nov. 21 luncheon where former Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Tim Madigan will share his story about his eight-year friendship with Rogers. All events will be at Schreiner University.
"I think the reason why we're doing this is there is a sense right now in our society that you can't have a conversation with somebody because they might have a different political position than you, which is ludicrous," Amestoy said. "People are people."
Space is limited at all events. Get tickets here, or at kerrvillekind.com, or by calling 830-896-7000 or visiting the newspaper office at 429 Jefferson St. The Nov. 21 luncheon featuring author Tim Madigan is $30 per person; the art exhibit and documentary screenings are free.
