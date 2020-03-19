Walmart, known for being open 24/7, will close at 8:30 p.m. from now on and open at 7 a.m.
The store will close its auto center beginning today. This measure has been taken nationwide "to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store," according to a press release issued Wednesday.
Stores nationwide will be reserved for seniors from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday until April 28. The pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time.
Purchasing limits will be in place for items such as paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
"Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean," said company chief operating officer Dacona Smith in a press release. "When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart."
