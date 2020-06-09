City of Kerrville playgrounds are open this week after having been closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“City officials reached this decision pursuant to obtaining an opinion from the Attorney General’s office whether playgrounds could be reopened under the latest guidance provided by the Executive Order of the Texas Governor and the Department of State Health Services,” states a press release from the city.
But the city is still cautioning the public to maintain a minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. The city also has asked people to avoid being in groups larger than 10.
“Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household,” states the release. “When maintaining six feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing common objects.”
