Good morning, I am Bill Blackburn, Mayor of Kerrville
We come once again to give an update on the Coronavirus epidemic and the resulting illness known as Covid19.
I know many are celebrating the partial openings the Governor announced Tuesday. And there is reason for celebration as businesses will be more open and workers will be at work. There are museums reopening and churches with people in the pews.
But the celebrations need to be balanced with caution. While many are excited and want to get back to life before, it isn’t life before. Life has changed. There is a virus out there still that runs fast and gets in the body and quickly goes to its destructive work.
As things open up, I have heard from people who are scared. People who have an underlying condition or someone in the family does.
With only five cases in Kerr County, we can feel invulnerable. We aren’t. A neighboring county has had 13 cases and two deaths. Another county northeast of us with much less population is seeing a spike in cases right now. We are hearing reports around the state of police and fire personnel with an increase in Covid cases. In Abilene, 36 firefighters are out with the illness with seven more quarantined.
Am I trying to scare you? Am I being an alarmist? I am if it helps us to be cautious.
It is like this virus has its spiky arms around us, and it still wants to squeeze.
You may think those people wearing masks on out in public are silly. And you are showing you are not afraid and you don’t need what you think is an unnecessary prop. But what if that person is a wife or husband of a child with asthma or someone with diabetes or COPD or they have someone at home with cancer? Or it is someone who just does not want to get sick? Maybe you will wear a mask so you don’t infect them.
Some have said the measures the Governor has taken to fight this virus are unconstitutional. Under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 and Section 418.001 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor has significant authority to protect the safety and health of the citizens of Texas, and he has acted within that authority.
Has everything been done perfectly in the response to the Coronavirus in Kerr County? No, I am sure it has not. Across the country and the world, since the first report out of China on New Year’s Eve, there has been a struggle to understand this virus, how it spreads, how sick people get, and how many could die from it. It is called a “novel” virus because it is new although it is related to other viruses. We have been in uncharted waters. On January 24, the City, the County, and the Peterson Regional Medical Center began meeting to prepare a response three days after the first U.S. case was reported.
They were later joined by the Superintendent of the Kerrville schools, the President of Schreiner University, and emergency management professionals. A system of communications was put in place, equipment was ready, first responders were ready, personnel and space at the hospital were ready.
But to be ready and with the resulting shut down that meant businesses and workers were hurt and people could not carry on life as usual.
That is a big cost. But all that was done, I believe, saved lives and protected health. Yes, only five cases and no deaths. But this story is not over, and let’s hope it has a good ending.
So while I urge caution, I also ask you to support local businesses. These are our friends and neighbors and local businesses are the backbone of Kerrville. Now more than ever, let’s give them our support, encouragement, and business.
Thank you and stay safe.
