Gov. Greg Abbott decided to allow barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons to reopen starting Friday — a major relief for those who have been sidelined for weeks from operating their businesses.
“More than you know,” said Melanie Krause, who owns Kerrville’s The Men’s Room, about the ability to reopen.
Abbott said the salons may reopen but with restrictions, including maintaining social distancing within the salons. Abbott’s relaxation of the restriction on those establishments comes after a major lobbying effort by the industry to put thousands of hair stylists, barbers and others back to work.
Abbott said the state will issue additional guidelines on how to manage social distancing in the salons. Salons will have to have one client at a time per barber or stylists and those waiting for an appointment may have to do so in their cars, but there was a sigh of relief from many.
Krause said her frustration came from the fact that she’s got no help from the Small Business Association, and she couldn’t seem to get through the unemployment process. Others expressed frustration when movie theaters and retailers were allowed to open, but not hair salons.
On Tuesday morning, Abbott faced sort of a mini-revolt from his own political party when two Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives got haircuts and promoted it on social media, and called out the governor for not doing enough to help these businesses.
While Abbott had said last week that he would consider moving faster when it came to allowing some businesses to reopen. Hair stylists and barbers had sent Abbott a petition, and were involved with meeting with Abbott’s team of public health officials to work out the plan to get back to work.
There were also some grumblings that if the salons weren’t allowed to reopen they could do so without the state’s permission and run the risk of being fined, which then put an enforcement action upon local officials and law enforcement to take action, because the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations was not in a position to make enforcement decisions.
“My goal would not be to have to do that,” Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel said on Tuesday morning before the governor made his decision.
McDaniel’s view was echoed by Police Chief David Knight and Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer.
Regardless, those who have patiently been waiting for a cut or coloring can now return to the salons.
“I’m looking forward to helping to reignite the Texas economy,” said Michele Vanfossen, the owner of Pop Hair Art, a downtown Kerrville salon.
Vanfossen said her business has always excelled when it comes to maintaining a clean, orderly and fun-filled salon, but she’s ready to ensure that’s elevated to ensure her clients and employees are protected from COVID-19.
