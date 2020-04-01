SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least 12 people at a San Antonio nursing home have been infected with the coronavirus, including one resident who died, and dozens more living at the facility are awaiting test results, authorities said Wednesday.
Six residents and six facility staff tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said Charles Hood, the San Antonio fire chief. He said emergency responders became concerned after receiving “five or six calls" from the facility within a 12-hour period.
“It was a trigger for us," Hood said.
Test results on more than 70 other residents at the facilities were pending Wednesday, health officials said. The facility is managed by Advanced Healthcare Solutions, which said in a statement that it had been “following recommended protective actions" and banned visitors from the facility for three weeks.
There are nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 58 related deaths, according to state health officials.
TEACHERS' DEMAND
The Texas State Teachers Association on Wednesday demanded schools be closed for the rest of the school year, saying Gov. Greg Abbott's order to shutter them until May 4 isn't long enough.
At least seven states, including neighboring Oklahoma and New Mexico, have closed their school for the rest of the spring semester. Texas and the federal government have already waived this year's standardized testing requirements.
“Disease experts expect this pandemic to get worse, maybe much worse, in Texas before we see any relief,”said TSTA President Noel Candelaria said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.