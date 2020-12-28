A powerful low pressure system will dig across South and Central Texas Wednesday night and Thursday.
It will turn sharply colder Wednesday night thanks to a cold front that will track across the area during the day Wednesday.
Several disturbances will create a complicated weather scenario through Thursday morning.
Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday followed by a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet and possibly snow.
It is too early to predict accumulations, which favor areas north and west of Kerrville towards Junction, Mason, San Angelo, Brady and Abilene.
Nonetheless, models do show temperatures at or below freezing Thursday morning which could bring ice or snow accumulations to portions of the Hill Country late during the overnight hours Wednesday and continuing through Thursday morning.
Models show this storm system exiting the Hill Country during the day Thursday ending precipitation chances by New Year's Eve even though some travel problems are possible across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.