This year’s anniversary of women’s right to vote is also a presidential election year.
Recently, I had the privilege of sitting in on the Texas Secretary of State Election Office’s three-day election law webinar for all the County Election Administrators. It was impressive and gratifying to hear about the thought and care the election office and the election administrators were putting into the preparations for voting in this time of the COVID-19 virus to address the safety of the voters and the election workers.
Voters should plan now on how they will vote. There are several options for voting: mail-in ballot or in-person early voting and election day voting with the option of curbside voting.
In Texas, you can vote with a mail-in ballot if you are older than 65 years old, have a disability, are in confinement, or absent from the county during the election. You can request an application for a ballot by mail at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml. Do it now.
In Section 82 of the Texas election code disability is defined as:
“A qualified voter is eligible for early voting by mail if the voter has a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”
It is up to the voter to determine whether they meet this definition. For example, if one has an underlying condition that would put one at risk of serious complications if exposed to COVID-19, they would quality.
This also applies to utilizing curbside voting. All polling places during early voting and on election day will provide curbside voting. An election worker will come out to your car to check you in and give you a ballot to fill out.
Early voting especially during hours where there are fewer people voting is another way lower any chance of exposure to the virus. All the election workers will be wearing face masks. Voters are encouraged to wear face masks as a courtesy to voters who may be more vulnerable to the virus.
If you have not registered to vote, you have until Oct. 5 to do so. Early voting begins Oct. 13, and ends Oct. 30. Nov. 3 is election day.
Catherine Learoyd is the president of the League of Women Voters Hill Country.
