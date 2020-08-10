A 41-year-old Cedar Park man is accused of assaulting a woman and her child, stealing her truck, ramming a DPS vehicle, ramming a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, resisting arrest and assaulting at least one jailer at the Kerr County jail.
According to Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, the incident began Friday afternoon in Midland when a man — who according to jail records is Jerry Lee Gardner — assaulted a woman and her child at a gas station.
“A lady was injured, thrown out of a truck at a gas station,” Hierholzer said during a commissioners court meeting this morning. “Her child was thrown out of it while it was moving. Another man that tried to intervene was run over.”
Afterward, a state trooper tried to stop the truck, Hierholzer said.
“He put it in reverse, rammed the DPS unit and then proceeded on to us (on Interstate 10),” Hierholzer said. “We got in the pursuit — us, PD, everybody tried to disable it with spikes. It went around them. It broadsided one of my units. Didn’t injure the officers, thank goodness. Probably totaled our unit.”
The truck continued into Kendall County, went onto the wrong side of the interstate and struck a trailer, Hierholzer said.
“He then charged one of the Kendall County officers on foot and we tased him and were able to get him subdued,” Hierholzer said.
Once Gardner was in the Kerr County jail, he assaulted at least one jailer, Hierholzer said.
“This guy's about 6 foot, 365 pounds,” Hierholzer said. “He’s very dangerous. He’ll be our guest for a while.”
As of Monday morning, Gardner’s felony charges, according to Hierholzer and jail records, include:
Evading arrest with a vehicle
Aggravated assault against a public servant
Aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury
Aggravated assault with serious bodily injury
Injury to a child
Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Gardner also is accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest.
"If you watch the videos, it's why I'm kinda shaky I guess because it was a miracle … that nobody was injured seriously,” Hierholzer told commissioners.
Gardner is in the county jail on bonds totaling $528,500, according to jail records.
