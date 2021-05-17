An all-day fundraiser featuring live music, a raffle and plates of brisket and sausage plates will be held next week for a heart transplant patient.
The family of Clifton Leda, who needs help with medical bills, scheduled the fundraiser for 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at River Star Arts Event Park, 3785 Texas 27. Live music from Time Bandits will be featured from noon to 3 p.m. Brisket and sausage plates will be $15. All proceeds will go to Leda’s medical expenses, the family said.
For more information, call Rose at 830-343-2223.
