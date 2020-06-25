Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said there'll be a "public debate" on the issue of whether the county should mandate businesses to require face masks of employees and customers.
The debate will take place during the regular commissioners court meeting that starts at 9 a.m. Monday, June 29.
"I can't assure you what the outcome of that vote's going to be, but there will be a public debate, and I want to invite everyone to participate," Kelly said during a Wednesday press conference.
Those interested in submitting public comment during the meeting can call 830-792-6161 on Monday morning. The phone number is provided because physical attendance at the meeting is restricted. The meetings are being livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel and archived there.
"What I am going to do is stand behind the Mayor and behind our team of stakeholders here to aggressively and strongly recommend that we wear masks when out in public," Kelly said.
Kelly said he wants to initiate a campaign among the city, chamber of commerce and other stakeholders to encourage the wearing of face masks in public.
"We are on the governor's radar," Kelly said. "Don't forget, he can rollback all of the privileges we have been granted in opening up. What we're trying to do is handle this voluntarily to take care of it ourselves rather than have the governor have to come in here and shut us down."
