OUR LADY OF THE HILLS UNDEFEATED
Our Lady of the Hills is unbeaten at 2-0 after taking out San Antonio St. Gerard 60-13 Friday night.
Kolten Kitchens threw for 122 yards and four touchdowns against St. Gerard.
Martinez was a beast on defense also recording two interceptions including one for a 47-yard touchdown return.
The Hawks have outscored their two opponents by a margin of 122-27.
The Hawks are off until Oct. 23 when they travel to The Christian School at Castle Hills.
