Eight Kerr County residents are among at least 34,422 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least four of the infected Kerr County residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 15,852 statewide, according to the state health department.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 216 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 948 people had died from the disease in Texas and 438,938 had been tested. An estimated 17,622 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 17,622. Available ventilators and ICU beds totaled 6,557 and 1,908, respectively.
Nationwide, 189,910 people have recovered from the disease, 1,229,089 have been infected and 73,435 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 7,759,771 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 3,778,179 had been infected, deaths numbered 264,437, and 1,254,744 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Dallas County
4,623
Tarrant County
2,686
Travis County
1,876
Bexar County
1,677
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 17
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Medina County - 20
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 27
Hays County - 176
Comal County - 59
Frio County - 10
Zavala - 1
Dan Patrick says economy can be fully reopened in 'not-too-distant future'
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick held a tele-press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the findings from the task force he established in early April on “recommendations for re-starting the economy” once businesses start reopening. Dallas businessman Brint Ryan, the chair of the task force, was also on the call. A few highlights.
“We strongly believe that the Texas economy can be safely and effectively reopened and restored to 100% in the not-too-distant future,” Patrick said. When asked by a reporter an exact date for when that could happen, Patrick said, “The real answer to that question is unknown,” and that it depends on “our data.”
Ryan said “personal responsibility and accountability” are going to be “crucial” in reopening the economy. “We know that screening and hygiene and those types of things begin at home,” he said.
Patrick offered to pay the $7,000 levied on Shelley Luther, the Dallas-area hair salon owner who received a seven-day jail sentence for defying orders to close, by the city of Dallas. “I’m sure someone will let me know if Shelley up there in Dallas has her $7,000 or not yet, and whatever it is we’ll make up the difference or pay it if she doesn’t have any money for that fine,” he said.
Civic orgs, Democrats ask state appeals court to enforce voting-by-mail ruling
After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said litigation to expand voting by mail hasn’t changed eligibility for absentee voting, the voters, civic organizations and Texas Democrats fighting the state in court are asking a state appeals court for emergency relief.
In a motion filed late Tuesday, the plaintiffs who sued to expand voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic asked the 3rd Court of Appeals of Texas to either enforce a lower court's ruling that expanded eligibility for voting by mail or to issue an order stating that ruling remains in effect.
The motion comes days after Paxton sent a letter to county officials that was at odds with a state district judge's ruling that a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus qualified voters to ask for mail-in ballots under a provision of the Texas election code that allows for absentee voting based for people with disabilities.
In his letter, Paxton said the ruling did “not change or suspend” the state’s eligibility requirements and again raised the prospect that “third parties” could face criminal sanctions if they advise voters who typically do not qualify for mail-in ballots to request one under those circumstances.
In their filing with the state appeals court, the plaintiffs argued Paxton was "acting in open defiance" of the lower court ruling, citing the attorney general's letter as a "striking assertion of unbridled executive power."
Texas asks federal government for $6.4 billion to offset unemployment payouts
Texas will ask the U.S. Department of Labor for $6.4 billion in federal advances to offset the cost of unemployment relief payouts during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Politico report.
Of the nine states that are seeking $36 billion total in advances, Texas’ ask — for May, June and July — is the third largest, according to Politico. Illinois is requesting $11 billion in May and June, and California is asking for $8 billion over the same time period.
More than 1.5 million Texans have filed claims for unemployment in the six weeks since officials began shuttering businesses across the state, with 254,199 Texans filing new claims last week.
H-E-B accused of price gouging eggs in federal lawsuit
H-E-B is being sued in federal court after a group of shoppers accused the store, along with two other Texas-based grocery stores and 18 other businesses nationwide, of price gouging eggs because of the coronavirus.
Shoppers said H-E-B and the other companies nearly tripled the price of eggs after Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 13 disaster declaration, according to an Austin American-Statesman report.
“As in any time of economic turmoil, there are those who seek to profit from the misery of millions,” reads the lawsuit, filed March 30 in Austin, according to the Statesman. “Defendants, who are producers, wholesalers, and retailers of eggs, comprise one such set of actors seeking to unfairly profit from the increased consumer demand for eggs in the midst of the ongoing crisis.”
An H-E-B spokesperson called the lawsuit "baseless" and said the grocery story chain “denies these meritless allegations.”
“While producers’ egg prices did dramatically increase, H-E-B often absorbs such price increases to protect Texans who need eggs,” Dya Campos, director of public affairs and governmental affairs, said in a statement. "H-E-B lost money on eggs rather than passing the cost increases along to its customers. … It is shameful that we have to deal with this baseless lawsuit, filed without even the barest of investigation into our prices.”
Austin-area health official says clusters of positive cases are emerging among construction workers
Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told city officials Tuesday that clusters of coronavirus cases have emerged among construction workers, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
“The people who are getting sick right now are generally people who are working right now,” Escott said. “That risk is going to increase the more people who are working.”
The paper reported that health officials didn't release exact figures of positive cases by industry, but they plan to account for patients' occupations as the economy continues reopening.
Texas A&M researchers hope tuberculosis vaccine might prevent coronavirus deaths
The research Jeffrey Cirillo is leading at Texas A&M University won't produce a vaccine to prevent people from contracting COVID-19, but while other labs pursue a full-blown preventive, his work could offer a critical bridge to help keep more infected people alive.
Working with a consortium of research institutions, Cirillo, a professor of microbial pathogenesis and immunology at the A&M Health Science Center, and his team are launching tests on health care workers to see if a decades-old tuberculosis vaccine might also help drive down the number of people who are hospitalized or die from the new coronavirus. The urgency of that task now fills his days.
“I’m very acutely aware that the longer it takes us to get this vaccine out … the more health care workers get exposed, get infected and get ill and the more people die,” Cirillo said. “We just don't have time. Every time we get a delay of a day or two, it matters.”
Scientists have known for decades that the tuberculosis vaccine, called bacille Calmette-Guerin, or BCG, improves immunity against some viruses. It’s been used more than a billion times around the world in countries where tuberculosis is common, said Andrew DiNardo, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine, who is leading the trial’s efforts there.
The vaccine contains active tuberculosis cultures, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention generally recommends against using it in part because of “the low risk of infection” with the bacteria that causes tuberculosis in humans. It is, however, used in the United States for treating bladder cancer, effectively rekindling the immune system to fight off cancer cells.
Researchers hope it may have a similar effect in coronavirus patients, boosting their immune response to increase their chances of fighting off the disease.
Rent assistance programs in Texas' largest cities are running dry, but advocates say statewide relief is unlikely
The public health and economic crises wrought by the coronavirus have upended the financial lives of the more than 1.5 million Texans who have filed for unemployment since mid-March, leaving an unknown number to accumulate a backlog of bills as they wait out the pandemic with smaller paychecks or no income at all.
Although overlapping local and statewide eviction moratoriums meant to keep people in their homes have been extended as the COVID-19 crisis drags on, some big cities are going a step further to financially help residents by providing rent and mortgage relief.
But officials and advocates say the programs aren’t expansive enough to see Texans through the pandemic.
“We anticipate the need for assistance to pay May rent will be far greater than the funds available,” the website for Austin’s $1.2 million rental assistance program reads.
To avoid panic and ensure eligible Austinites get an equal shot at the limited funds, the money will be awarded through a lottery system after the portal closes Wednesday.
The overwhelming demand for the programs comes from residents of a state where nearly half of households that rent were already paying more than 30% of their income to landlords, a percentage that classified them as moderately or severely cost burdened even before the economic downturn began.
The vast majority of Texas cities have no housing assistance programs in place, and for the few that do, the need is greater than the funds can support.
Sandy Rollins, executive director of the Texas Tenants’ Union, likened the situation to small businesses not being able to qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program before money ran out.
“I think a lot of people might not be able to get through,” she said.
San Antonio rolled out a sweeping $25 million program April 23, with applications for rent and mortgage assistance open through July. As of Tuesday, the city had received 5,652 applications. If approved, the funds would total over $10 million, a spokesperson told The Texas Tribune — just over 40% of the program’s budget.
In Dallas this week, the city’s application portal was quickly overwhelmed by the influx of hopefuls, many of whom reported that the page wasn’t loading or crashed mid-application, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The city received applications from more than 16,000 households on the first day that renters and homeowners could seek help from its $13.7 million program, the paper reported. Eric Anthony Johnson, the city’s chief of economic development and housing and neighborhood revitalization, previously told the Morning News that the city’s program would be able to help about 1,000 households.
Texans could soon have to start looking for work to keep unemployment benefits if reopening continues
The executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission told lawmakers during a telephone briefing Wednesday that the agency is planning to require Texans to begin searching for work in order to keep their unemployment benefits once Gov. Greg Abbott begins allowing restaurants and retail stores to open at 50% capacity, two Democratic legislators on the call told The Texas Tribune.
Abbott has said that the 50% capacity rule could come in his second phase of reopenings, which if all goes well with current phase could come as soon as May 18.
Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for the commission, declined to confirm the exact trigger for reinstating the work-search requirements but said that “it’s definitely going to happen at some point.” He said Executive Director Ed Serna “mentioned the potential for ... reinstating work-search requirements” during a briefing with lawmakers, but nothing is set in stone. If those requirements were reinstated, Gamez said, they’d need approval from the agency’s commissioners. Texans would receive at least two weeks’ notice, he said.
“At this time, we do not have a start date for reinstating the work-search requirements,” Gamez said.
But State Reps. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, and Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, said the commission presented the work-search reinstatement as a decision that had already been made. This was reaffirmed at least three times on the call, Zwiener said.
Zwiener said she and other lawmakers were “surprised and alarmed” by the plan and that it’s a sign that the agency is moving too fast.
“Allowing businesses to reopen at 50% capacity doesn’t mean that they are all reopening,” Zwiener said. “I don’t expect fully 50% of workers to be able to get jobs back at that point.”
247,179 more Texans filed for unemployment, but their jobs might not be waiting for them when they return
Another 247,179 Texans filed for unemployment last week.
That brings the total number of new claims in the state to about 1.8 million in the past seven weeks, since Gov. Greg Abbott declared the coronavirus pandemic a statewide emergency. Nationwide, 3.2 million filed for unemployment last week.
In light of retail stores and restaurants being allowed to reopen Friday, the Texas Workforce Commission relaxed its guidelines to allow employees to refuse to return to work for myriad reasons. They include being at high risk for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, or living with someone who’s high-risk, as well as not having access to child care. But just because a worker can still receive benefits doesn’t mean their job will still be waiting for them once they do find it safe to return to work.
“The employer does have a right to replace an employee if that employee is not able to go to work,” commission spokesperson Cisco Gamez said Friday at a media briefing. “That person is not protected from being fired.”
Steve Shardonofsky, an employment attorney in Houston, said he worries that the conversation around the new guidelines may give workers a “false sense of security.” Though the modified guidelines allow more workers to stay home, Shardonofsky said disregarding the “fuller context” on the lack of job security could bring more job losses as an “unintended consequence.”
Workers “might be under the impression that their employer has to keep their job open for them and reemploy them. That’s not the case,” Shardonofsky said. “When the worker refuses to return, the company may at that time fill that position with someone else.”
Nine more COVID-19 cases at Pearland nursing and rehab center
The Pearland Windsong Care Center was hit with another nine cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Brazoria County reported 18 new cases total, two of which are in Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Four women over 80, three women in their 70s, two women and a man in their 60s, two men in their 50s, and two women in their 30s were Pearland residents to come back with positive tests, according to county data.
Seven Windsong residents and two employees tested positive, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
A Manvel woman in her 30s and a Freeport man in his 50s were other residents in the free world to test positive, the county reported.
Inmates in Darrington and Scott prison units, both in their 40s, also tested positive. These are the units' first positive cases since Friday, according to the Brazoria County dashboard.
The county matched with 12 recoveries Wednesday.
Brazoria County now has 588 residents to test positive with 278 active cases and 303 recoveries. Seven people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
