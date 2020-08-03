Tivy athletic director David Jones had to make a few adjustments, but he has finalized the schedule for the 2020 season.
The UIL moved Tivy’s season opener from Aug. 28 to Sept. 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But other than that, the revised schedule isn’t too different than the original. The Antlers will open their season at Dripping Springs and will play their home opener against Killeen Shoemaker on Oct. 9. They will play nine games in 2020.
The two opponents they had to drop from the original schedule were rival Fredericksburg and Austin McCallum. The UIL allowed schools in Classes 1A to 4A to begin practicing on Aug. 3, which meant the Billies could begin their season without any delays.
The Antlers, though, will play at Class 4A school Calallen on Oct. 2.
The 2020 schedule offered other rarities: The Antlers will host non-district opponent Seguin on a Thursday night on Oct. 14. They will play at Alamo Heights on a Saturday on Nov. 28.
“We’re going to have some tough teams,” Tivy senior linebacker Colby Oehler said. “I’m very excited for our pre-district games to get out and prove ourselves against great teams and get ready for our district opponents.”
After graduating 13 starters, the Antlers are hoping to make the playoffs for the 24th straight year. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicts the Antlers to finish No. 2 behind Boerne Champion in the District 15-5A D. II standings.
"The playoff streak is important to us and this whole community," senior offensive lineman Aaron Ortega said. "A lot of people don't expect us to hold it up, but we know we will."
