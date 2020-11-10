The FAA investigation into what may have been the most severe plane crash ever in Kerrville indicates lack of fuel was involved.
On April 22, 2019, a Beechcraft Baron G58 piloted by 65-year-old Jeffery Carl Weiss crashed in a ravine not far from the 1700 block of Sheppard Rees Road while on approach to the Kerrville airport. The plane, N501CE, carried six people, all of whom died.
After interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, FAA safety inspector Frank G. Fortmann found that “the instrument flight conditions ... did not meet the fuel requirements of 14 CFR 91.167.”
Code of Federal Regulations 91.176 states that “no person may operate a civil aircraft in IFR [instrument flight rules] conditions unless it carries enough fuel (considering weather reports and forecasts and weather conditions.”
The day of the incident, eyewitness Richard Hall reported seeing the plane sputter as it lost altitude at around 8:20 a.m.
"It fell right out of the sky," he said at the time.
Michael J. Folkerts, an accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, interviewed people involved with fueling the aircraft. It appears the plane had last been refueled on April 14 by fuel company worker who had completed training about a month before. The fuel service request was for all fuel tanks to be filled, and the worker reported “fueling the airplane until the wing tanks and wet tip tanks were completely full,” according to Folkert’s report.
It's not clear how many flights the plane had after that refueling, and it doesn't appear that the NTSB investigation has concluded. Video surveillance of the refueling showed “the pilot’s preflight (inspection) was very quick,” according to Folkert’s report.
In his report, Fortmann also found the plane’s flight plan did not have an alternate airport filed as required by 14 CFR 91.169. Code of Federal Regulations 91.169 states that “each person filing an IFR flight plan must include in it the following information” “an alternative airport,” among other information.
Fortmann found that Wiess, who co-owned the plane, was paid and signed a contract for carrying the passengers, although he hadn’t obtained an air carrier certificate, which involved violations of 14 CFR 119.5 and 14 CFR 135.
“Mr. Wiess is known for carrying passengers and has garnered a complaint from an anonymous air charter in his area,” Fortmann’s report states. “Mr. Wiess' web site depicts the N501CE with a card in the side window similar to ones used by air taxi operations that do not affix their name to the aircraft. N501CE nor Mr. Wiess are certified to act as an air carrier.”
The plane had left west Houston enroute to Kerrville, some of the passengers having arranged the flight to their property west of Hunt. Other passengers were employed to help develop the property, according to the report.
A medical examination found Weiss hadn’t been impaired by drugs just before the crash.
“Mr. Wiess received his airline transport rating in June of 2010 from a designated pilot examiner (Terrance Sonday) under the authority of the Houston Flight Standards Office,” states Fortmann’s report. “Mr. Sonday has since been removed from his appointment. FAA records indicate Mr. Wiess has a record of incident and consultation. There is not any evidence the Federal Aviation Administration completed any further action against Mr. Wiess.”
Those killed in the crash were Weiss; Stuart Roben Kensinger, 55; Angela Webb Kensinger, 54; Mark Damien Scioneaux, 58; Scott Reagan Miller, 55, and Marc Tellepsen, 45. At the time, DPS officials said all were from Houston.
The day of the crash, Ed Livermore, then chairman of the local airport board, said the plane didn’t appear to have skid marks, but “appears to have broken in place.”
"It's like it snapped, which indicates to me that it hit the ground hard," Livermore said at the time. He also said the aircraft model “is a very fine, highly regarded, stable airplane.”
Fortmann’s report includes the account of a “Witness 2,” who had been working on a hill in line with the aircraft’s approach:
“Witness 2 gave the account of the Baron descending out of the clouds prior to the place others on the approach became visual. The aircraft proceeded along at an altitude equivalent to the towers either side of the approach corridor. As the aircraft proceeded it slowed getting a stepper nose up attitude, the engine(s) revved up and the airplane immediately rolled right, became vertical (nose down) and began to flatten out before descending below sight. The area N501 CE crashed was perpendicular to descending ridges terminating in a valley.”
