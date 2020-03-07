H-E-B grocery stores are issuing guidance on how the company will handle the coronavirus outbreak, including more aggressive cleaning of stores.
In a news release, the Texas-based company said:
Our Partners are the heart of everything we do at H-E-B and we want to help them take extra care of themselves and their families so they can take better care of you, our customers. We are equipping our Partners with the best and most current information so that they can make informed decisions for their families. We have increased resources for our Partners to improve their wellness practices and if they do not feel well, we encourage them to stay home. Additionally, the company has eliminated all business-related air travel both domestically and internationally for H-E-B Partners until further notice.
We are also paying close attention to the health needs of our communities and are scaling back our presence at large community gatherings, to promote awareness and prevent the further spread of the virus. While Texans may not see our H-E-B Partners volunteering and actively out in our communities for the next couple of months as we often are, please know that these Partners are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure our stores are prepared to serve customers during this time. H-E-B is committed now more than ever to engaging our customers throughout this significant health concern facing our communities.
Providing Access to Products For Everyone
We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented limits on certain items because we know limits will help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, please rest assured knowing that we’re maintaining close contact with our suppliers and our Partners are working around-the-clock to keep our shelves stocked. We encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.
Helping Ensure A Safe Shopping Experience
At H-E-B stores, we are going above and beyond our already-strict protocols to sanitize our stores to create a safer shopping experience. We’ll be sanitizing our stores and hard surfaces at higher frequency and customers can find hand sanitizer available throughout our stores, as well as basket wipes at every entrance. We’re also conducting training for our Partners to reinforce our enhanced hygiene and personal wellness measures.
Working Together To Protect Texas
We understand the increase in reported coronavirus cases is expected as testing has recently become available in Texas. As a state, we can help slow the spread of coronavirus by working together as a community. There are everyday preventative measures and practices we can all employ to stay healthy, and help prevent the flu and other viral infections:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unclean hands.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- At home and at work, clean frequently touched surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Rest assured, according to the CDC, the coronavirus is not related to any food products.
For over 115 years, H-E-B has been committed to serving our customers with safe shopping experiences that offer access to the best quality products at everyday low prices – and we are well-positioned to continue to do so. Our H-E-B team is closely monitoring all developments related to the coronavirus and we’re prepared to take additional actions as needed to help ensure the safety, health and well-being of our customers, Partners and communities. Stay tuned to our H-E-B Newsroom for more updates.
Let’s work together to take care of Texas.
For additional information and updates, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov or the Texas Department of State Health Services at www.dshs.texas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.