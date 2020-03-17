Eva Lee Pichot Smith, age 81, of Kerrville, passed away on March 11, 202,0 in The Woodlands, Texas. She had been a breast cancer survivor; however, the disease recently metastasized to her bones, and she ultimately lost her hard-fought battle.
She was born in Houston, Texas, to George and Lee Pichot on July 21, 1938. She married Loyal Charles (L.C.) Smith, whom she met while working at The Humble Refinery in Baytown, Texas, on July 20, 1960.
Eva Lee attended Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, where she still has many close friends to this day. After marriage and children, she returned to school at The University of Houston at Clear Lake, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Art History. Eva Lee loved to travel and had been to every continent except Antarctica. She especially loved to take her children and grandchildren to exotic places.
Eva Lee was very patriotic and was a proud member of The Daughters of The Republic of Texas. In Kerrville, she was a member of the Riverhill Women’s Association, the Republican Women of Kerr County, the First United Methodist Church, and had previously been a docent at the Western Art Museum. In Baytown, she had been a member of Cedar Bayou United Methodist Church, had served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, was active in the Service League and the Wagon Wheel Square Dance Club.
Her love of country was only superseded by her love of family. Eva Lee Pichot Smith is survived by daughters, Karen Lee Owens and Laura Susan Shoup; son-in-laws, David Wayne Owens and Ralph Edward “Russ” Shoup; grandchildren, Megan Lee Pelc (husband Alan), Kaitlin Michelle Owens, Sean Garrett Owens, Nicholas Andrew Krupp Shoup (wife Caroline), Amanda Grace Shoup and Connor Jacob Shoup; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Lee Pelc, Tucker Jackson Pelc, Ezra Michael Shoup and Christopher Azariah Shoup.
Eva Lee was known by the nickname “Mutt” to her extended family members. She was able to make friends wherever she went and also had a tremendous love for all animals, especially dogs. Folks around Riverhill often watched Eva Lee drive the golf cart while her beloved Gypsy ran alongside.
Eva Lee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L.C.; and sister, Georgia Mae (Tinker) Womack.
Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Prayer Columbarium at FUMC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peterson Health Foundation, 551 Hill Country Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028 in her memory.
