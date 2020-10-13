Kerrville Pets Alive will be hosting an opportunity to learn more about their efforts to help get stray or abandoned animals fostered or adopted.
The non-profit group, which was started in 2019 as a way to help support the Kerr County Animal Services, is approaching it's one-year anniversary.
The meet-and-greet event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Highway 27 in Kerrville.
Karen Guerriero, president of KPA, said the event will help connect people with the group's leadership, let them know about potential volunteer opportunities and about the organization's future plans.
