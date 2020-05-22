Fifteen Kerr County residents are among at least 52,268 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 19,664 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 225 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,440 people had died from the disease in Texas and 800,433 had been tested. An estimated 31,223 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,791.
Nationwide, 298,418 people have recovered from the disease, 1,577,758 have been infected and 94,729 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 13,056,206 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 5,127,125 had been infected since the pandemic began, 333,398 had died, and 1,964,622 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 24
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 5
Kimble - 1
Medina County - 64
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 7
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 31
Hays County - 250
Comal County - 78
Frio County - 35
Zavala - 11
More businesses — including bars, bowling alleys and aquariums — can now reopen
As part of Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to begin reviving the economy, myriad Texas businesses can reopen Friday. That includes bars, bowling alleys and aquariums at limited capacity. Restaurants can also operate at 50% capacity; they've been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since May 1. At bars, dancing and other close-contact interactions are discouraged, and customers should be seated at tables. For bowling alleys, bingo halls and roller skating rinks, customers must be kept 6 feet apart, including between bowling lanes and people playing bingo. Here is a full guide to the businesses that can reopen and the guidelines they must follow.
State's unemployment rate for April expected to be released Friday
Texas' unemployment rate is expected to be released Friday and will provide the government's clearest and most comprehensive look so far at the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The rate will reflect the number of people who were out of work in April, when officials shuttered the state's economy to stop the spread of the virus. March's unemployment rate was 4.7%, and analysts said last month that April's figure could exceed 10%. If that happens, it will be a record high for the state.
Previously, the state’s worst-ever monthly unemployment rate was 9.2% in November 1986, as Texas reeled from the last big oil bust. Now, with more than 2 million Texans who have filed for unemployment benefits during the outbreak, a contracting oil industry is only part of the state’s economic problems.
SNAP applications increase
More than 417,000 Texans applied for the federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program in April, a sharp increase over March and nearly quadruple the number of people who applied in April 2019.
Lawsuit against Dallas County jail urges release of medically vulnerable inmates
Dallas faith leaders filed a lawsuit Thursday calling for the release of medically vulnerable inmates, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Filed on behalf of three inmates with underlying health risks who are detained in the county jail, the suit argues inmates can’t practice social distancing and lack access to proper sanitization like soap. It also calls into question the lack of transparency around testing.
About 1,800 inmates have underlying health issues, the newspaper reported. But as of May 1, the jail was averaging only 11 tests a day, and as of Wednesday, the jail reported that 226 inmates and 62 guards had tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus hots pots have emerged across the state in jails and prisons, calling into question the availability of testing.
The lawsuit, filed against Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, mirrors a separate federal case filed April 9. Civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. joined Dallas faith leaders in support of the release of inmates.
After blowback, Texas admits 6% of its reported tests were for antibodies, not active infections
Texas health officials made a key change Thursday to how they report data about the coronavirus, distinguishing antibody tests from standard viral tests and prompting slight increases in the state’s oft-cited daily statistic known as the positivity rate.
The positivity rate is the ratio of the confirmed cases to total tests, presented by the state as a seven-day rolling average. The Texas Department State of Health Services disclosed for the first time Thursday that as of a day earlier, it had counted 49,313 antibody tests as as part of its "total tests" tally. That represents 6.4% of the 770,241 total tests that the state had reported through Wednesday.
Health experts have warned against conflating the tests because they are distinctly different. Antibody tests detect whether someone was previously infected, while standard viral tests determine whether someone currently has the virus.
Now that DSHS is reporting the number of antibody tests, it has recalculated its daily positivity rates starting Tuesday to exclude such tests. That led to a 0.41 percentage-point increase in Tuesday's rate and a 0.55 point increase in Wednesday's rate, according to DSHS calculations.
DSHS acknowledged last week that it was reporting an unknown quantity of antibody tests as part of the "total tests" figure. Despite that, Gov. Greg Abbott incorrectly claimed Monday that the state was not "commingling" the numbers while promising the state would soon break out the antibody test count.
During a TV interview Thursday evening, Abbott attributed the lag in disclosing antibody tests as their own category to "about a 10-day period or so during which some antibody tests were coming — it could have been a bit longer than that — [when] there was the inability for the counties to separate that out as it was received by" DSHS. The new data provided by the state Thursday gives a daily breakdown of antibody and viral tests going back to May 13.
Of the 49,313 antibody tests, 2,114 — or 4.3% — have come back positive, according to the new data.
Federal cash infusion will start reaching Texas school districts in June
Texas will distribute the vast majority of a $1.29 billion federal stimulus package to school districts this summer, using it to deliver on a promise that schools will remain fully funded this school year despite statewide closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told school officials on a call Thursday.
State officials told school districts in March there would be no financial penalties for attendance declines as COVID-19 fears spread and school districts were required to close their buildings. Now, Texas has decided to use its share of the federal stimulus package to fund that promise, distributing 90% directly to districts based on their student poverty rates, aiming to forestall layoffs and budget cuts.
Texas school districts can see how much they can expect to receive on the Texas Education Agency's website. Houston Independent School District, the state's most populous, will receive the highest award of $81.7 million.
On top of that stimulus package, Gov. Greg Abbott and state lawmakers agreed to reimburse all school districts for up to 75% of their pandemic-related expenses to date, using money from a federal grant awarded to Abbott's office. School districts statewide have spent about $392 million on COVID-19 expenses.
School districts in Texas are funded based on student attendance, meaning the statewide school closures could have been a major financial hit. "With school closed to in-person attendance for nearly a third of the school year, generating the remainder of that entitlement would be impossible without us stepping in and making some changes," Morath said Thursday.
States are allowed to use the federal stimulus funding to offset budget holes. "Federal guidance explicitly authorizes it as a way for states to sustain their school finance system, as long as net state funding remains above prior years," Morath said.
Texas school districts will be able to apply for their portion of the stimulus money in June, according to the TEA, and will have considerable flexibility spending the money on costs such as providing mental health support and buying technology for students. They can use it to cover expenses dating to March 13.
Gov. Greg Abbott lifts coronavirus restrictions for travelers from New York, Georgia and other hot spots
Gov. Greg Abbott lifted air travel restrictions into Texas for those coming from states and major cities that have been considered COVID-19 hot spots. The change will take effect immediately, Abbott announced Thursday.
The governor implemented air travel restrictions as part of his executive orders in late March. Travelers who came from specified states and some major cities had to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.
The governor implemented the same restriction for drivers coming from Louisiana, but that restriction was previously lifted.
The air travel restrictions applied to visitors from the states of California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Washington. Travelers from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami had the same restrictions, according to the release.
The announcement is the latest eased restriction in a series of statewide reopenings. Abbott let Texas’ stay-at-home order expire at the end of April. He’s since reopened businesses like restaurants, malls and hair salons with some restrictions and occupancy limits.
On Monday, the governor announced that child care facilities could reopen immediately, bars can open Friday with limited occupancy and sporting events can return without fans at the end of the month.
Coronavirus in Texas: Driver's license offices to gradually reopen
Texas driver's license offices will gradually reopen with limited services starting Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.
The first reopening phase includes Northwest and West Texas offices, followed by South and Central Texas offices May 29 and North and Southeast Texas offices June 3, according to a news release.
The limited services that will be offered include applying for a Texas driver's license, learner’s permit or ID card, and scheduling a driving test. Services will only be offered with an appointment, according to the release.
The Texas Department of Public Safety — which runs the driver's license offices — will launch an appointment system Friday through which people can book an appointment up to six months in advance.
"This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS' online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices," Abbott said in a written statement.
Texas Supreme Court justice tests positive for coronavirus
Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann is the first high-ranking state official with a known case of COVID-19, The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.
Lehrmann and her husband, Greg, who also tested positive for the virus, got tested at one of Austin’s drive-thru testing centers last week after experiencing fevers and body aches, the News reports.
Lehrmann called her infection “perplexing” since she and her husband “strictly adhered” to stay-at-home orders since early March. The pair have been working from home and wearing masks and gloves when they venture out to the grocery store.
“We were just extremely careful — and then we get it,” Lehrmann told the News. “How in the world would that happen? We have no idea. All I know is it must be very contagious.”
Houston-area water park set to open, despite orders
A Houston-area water park said it will defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and reopen Saturday for Memorial Day weekend, the Houston Chronicle reported.
While indoor and outdoor pools can operate at 25% occupancy, the governor’s directives specifically say people should continue to avoid interactive amusement venues like water parks.
The Big Rivers Waterpark in New Caney will host up to 2,020 people daily through May. That’s almost 20% of its maximum capacity, said Monty Galland, CEO and developer for the park’s parent company, in a Facebook video.
“The purpose of that is to make sure it’s comfortable and everybody has plenty of space to practice social distancing,” Galland said.
Abbott has said the state is exploring ways to safely reopen amusement parks, specifically looking at how Disney is opening up its parks. Still, the governor has not provided a timeline yet for when such venues could reopen in Texas.
Texas will test all residents and staff in state-run homes for people with disabilities
Texas will soon test all residents and staff members for the new coronavirus in state-run homes for people with disabilities, according to an email sent to employees from the state official who oversees the facilities.
“In our continuing effort to protect the health and safety of both our residents and you, we are expanding COVID-19 testing to all residents and employees in our state supported living centers,” wrote Scott Schalchlin, associate commissioner of state supported living centers, in a Thursday morning email obtained by The Texas Tribune.
Gov. Greg Abbott made the news official Thursday afternoon when he announced that he was directing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to expand testing to all patients, residents and staff members at the 23 state-run homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and state-run psychiatric hospitals.
"By expanding widespread COVID-19 testing to our state hospitals and state supported living centers, we are better equipped to identify and mitigate these potential hot spots and protect our most vulnerable populations," Abbott said in a statement.
The announcement of the testing expansion comes days after The Texas Tribune reported that a spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said the state supported living centers and state psychiatric hospitals was not receiving aid to test all residents, patients and employees, even as testing was being made available for all residents and staff at nursing homes. The 23 state-run facilities collectively serve around 4,700 of the state’s most vulnerable residents and employ 18,873 full-time staff members.
The test kits for the state supported living center residents have been ordered and are on their way, Schalchlin wrote. The agency is “working on a broader plan to get the test kits for staff,” he added.
Previously, residents and patients were only tested if they displayed symptoms of COVID-19 or had possible exposure to the virus. The new round of testing will cover those who have shown no signs of COVID-19 or have not been tested within the last 30 days, Abbott said.
Prison system divided with county over COVID numbers
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Brazoria County continue to disagree regarding the accuracy and reporting of COVID-19 cases in prisons.
The county has received no information on recovered cases due to a “lack of communication,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta says.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 255 inmates at Scott, Darrington, Terrell, Clemens, Ramsey and Stringfellow units had tested positive for COVID-19, according to county data.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel doesn’t know where the county was receiving its information, he said.
“I’m not convinced those are accurate numbers,” Desel said. “Those don’t come close to ours. It’s curious on where those came from.”
TDCJ’s website shows seven positive tests at Darrington, 55 at Scott, 23 at Terrell, eight at Clemens and 10 at Stringfellow for a total of 103.
It also indicates there are two recovered inmates at Ramsey, four at Clemens, 16 at Darrington, 30 at Stringfellow, 16 at Scott and 47 at Terrell for a total of 115.
That would total 218 inmates to have tested positive in Brazoria County, a difference of 41 from the county’s numbers. Five inmates have died — three from Terrell, one from Stringfellow and one from Scott.
The prison system’s recovery numbers are likely inaccurate due to how the agency handles tallying the positive cases, Desel said.
“If they were transferred and tested to Hospital Galveston, it will come as positive for Hospital Galveston,” Desel said. “Terrell’s 47 recovered could actually be 147.”
The department receives its information from its private health director, who sends the results through the state, Desel said.
The county receives its data from the county health department and through the state, Sebesta said.
“By law, once one of our inmates is confirmed, our local health authorities are alerted,” Sebesta said.
58th Windsong resident tests positive for virus
As the Windsong Care Center enters its second round of widespread testing, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta remains “hopeful” no new cases pop up.
“They are in their second round of testing and I hope to God there are not anymore,” Sebesta said.
A Windsong resident was the Pearland facility’s 58th resident to test positive for COVID-19, Brazoria County announced Thursday afternoon.
Seven Pearland residents were among 11 people announced as positive Thursday.
Texas court holds first US jury trial via videoconferencing
DALLAS (AP) — The potential jurors popped onto the screen one by one. They confirmed their names and told the judge how they were connecting to the court: on laptops, tablets and iPhones.
There were some wireless issues and camera problems, but eventually 26 Texans in separate boxes raised their hands for the judge and together swore the juror's oath, beginning the experiment of conducting a civil jury trial entirely over Zoom.
The coronavirus pandemic has crippled courts nationwide, putting many cases on indefinite hold and leaving judges trying to manage some hearings via videoconferencing. The delays have kept some defendants in jail longer, exposing them to possible outbreaks. And the virus even upended how the Supreme Court operates, with the justices hearing oral arguments by phone for the first time in the court’s history.
The test jury-trial-by-video that was held in suburban Dallas this week could reveal a possible path forward in which jurors are kept safely distanced while cases are allowed to proceed until the coronavirus threat has receded enough to resume some semblance of normal life.
It also raises complex questions about security, a person's right to a fair trial and whether virtual deliberation might prevent 12 people from forming the bonds needed to hash out justice.
“No one is saying tomorrow we’re going to start trying serious felonies over Zoom,” said District Judge Emily Miskel, who coordinated technology for the trial. “But I think there are many civil trials where parties might agree that this is a good way to resolve it given the uncertainty of when you’re ever going to get an in-person civil jury trial.”
The Collin County court held the so-called summary trial — a one-day civil proceeding with a non-binding verdict — on Monday as an experiment in restarting parts of the justice system that ground to a halt because of the coronavirus. It was over a disputed insurance claim that was originally set to be heard in-person in March. According to the National Center for State Courts, which has tracked court functions during the pandemic, it’s the first remote jury trial ever in the United States.
Those involved seemed pleased with the process.
Jury selection was streamed live on YouTube, but most of the rest was private because summary trials are confidential civil proceedings meant to give the parties the option of settling before an actual trial.
During jury selection, lawyers for both sides asked people on the call to raise their hands in response to questions about potential bias. When a hand popped onto the screen, the lawyers would ask follow-ups or note the juror's number.
Matthew Pearson, a San Antonio lawyer for the plaintiff, said the comfort of their homes seemed to make the jurors more responsive to questions. They were attentive as he presented evidence by sharing his computer screen over Zoom, Pearson said, and his firm saved money because it didn't have to fly an expert witness in from Minneapolis.
“Overall, it was a better experience than I was expecting," he said.
Deliberation proved a little more tricky.
The jurors were broken into two groups of six and put in separate virtual rooms where they could talk privately and look at evidence in Dropbox folders. They ultimately returned two verdicts meant to give the parties more information to assess whether to go to trial.
At one point, things were delayed a few minutes when a juror who’d stepped away to make a phone call during a break couldn’t hear the judge calling him back to his computer. The same type of thing happens in the courthouse, Keith Dean, the retired judge who presided over the trial, told the others.
Miskel, the other judge, joined the deliberation "rooms" a couple times to help jurors access evidence, which she said would normally cause attorneys to “freak out.” Normally, jurors send notes asking the judge for help and a member of the staff goes into the jury room with pieces of evidence.
But lawyers worry that virtual deliberation cuts out the casual interaction among jurors that some see as essential to building group trust. And defense attorneys are especially skeptical of e-court for criminal cases, where they already struggle to speak privately with their clients during routine hearings held remotely.
“It would just be too difficult, too many constitutional hurdles to clear for a defendant to be brought to a virtual trial,” said Randy Gioia of Massachusetts’ public defender agency. "There is no substitute for an in-person, face-to-face three dimensional hearing with a judge."
Security is a concern too. As tens of millions of people have turned to video conferencing to stay connected during the pandemic, hackers have derailed many calls with threats, bigoted comments and pornographic images.
If more courts turn to video trials, ensuring people with poor or no wireless could serve as jurors would also be a challenge. Rare cases that require juries to be sequestered might have to take place in-person.
Even when cases do return to the courthouse, the virus may have changed things. Cross examinations will be different if attorneys and witnesses are wearing masks. And Miskel suggested courts might blend in-person and online — doing trials over video but bringing jurors into to court to deliberate.
Dean reminded jurors at the start of the proceedings that the online setting made their duties no less important.
