Juan G. Ramirez

Juan Ramirez passed away peacefully at 6:16 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 72.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 35 years, Amparo Banda.
He is survived by his children, Amy and her husband Lonny, Jesse and his wife Jez, Julie, Julian, James, Katrina and Juan; grandchildren, Kaylee and her husband Daniel, Jyles, Petie his wife Elvira, Jesse, Anthony, Savannah, Scott, Sam, Sammie, James, Clayton, Sway, Maddie, Carah her husband Josh, Isabella and Alexia; great-grandchildren, Kinden and Eddilyn Sue.
He was a loving father and grandfather through the very end and he will be truly missed. Though we are overcome with grief for our loss on Earth, we are elated to have our parents together again in heaven.
Juan did not want us to make a fuss over his passing, however, we will have a private ceremony to honor his one request and place his ashes with his wife at Guadalupe Cemetery on Sept. 26, 2020 and end with a small celebration of life at the home of his daughter.
