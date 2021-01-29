The Tivy Varsity Boys Soccer team defeated Seguin 1-0 on the road Friday night.
Rafael Rangel scored the lone goal for the Antlers off of an assist by Enrique Segura.
Josh Shantz had another great defensive night with five saves for the Antlers.
"The varsity played well and controlled the game," Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. "We had two key moments that Josh Shantz made some great saves."
Zunker was proud of his team's effort.
"I'm proud of the guys and the way they fought," Zunker said.
The Tivy JV team also defeated Seguin 3-0 with Pablo Rivera scoring two goals and Tim Zhang scoring the third goal to win the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.