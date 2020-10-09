Hurricane Delta makes landfall late Friday just east of the Texas and Louisiana border.
There is a minimal opportunity for light showers across the region Friday evening.
I am not expecting anything in the way of measurable rainfall although sprinkles or trace amounts of precipitation are possible towards Austin.
For most of us, you can expect partly cloudy skies with patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows range from 60 to 65 degrees with a few 50's possible if skies remain clear.
North winds veer to the south after midnight at less than 10 mph.
Morning patchy fog and low clouds should quickly give way to sunshine Saturday.
High pressure settles in with hot daytime highs in the middle 90's. Winds become south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Fair skies are in the forecast Saturday evening with patchy clouds after midnight. Lows end up in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
Sunday will likely become the hottest day of the forecast period with record high temperatures possible.
Most reliable computer models have highs between 95 and 100 degrees across the entire area.
