A man accused of being involved in a 2018 crime spree — mainly vehicle burglaries — was just arrested and is under indictment on 11 felony charges out of Kerr County and nine criminal charges out of Brazos County.
Christian Mateo Moreno was booked at the Kerr County jail this afternoon and his bonds haven’t been set. Records indicate he’d already been in custody somewhere else and was brought to Kerr County to face his local charges.
Indictments accuse Moreno of six felony firearm thefts, two misdemeanor vehicle burglaries, two felony thefts and one felony count of engaging in organized criminal activity. Moreno’s Brazos County charges include burglarizing a building, evading arrest and seven vehicle burglaries.
Moreno, born in 1999, is among five defendants named in an organized crime indictment along with Marcus Garmon, Tiger Breitling, Dawson David Fuller and an unnamed fifth man who police hadn’t identified.
No publicly accessible Kerr County records indicate that anyone else besides Moreno and Fuller have been charged. In August, Fuller pleaded guilty to 14 felonies and received concurrent probation sentences totaling 10 years. If he is able to fulfill the terms of probation, he will not receive felony convictions. Fuller’s pending misdemeanor charges include possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, three counts of criminal mischief — related to allegations of breaking car windows to steal items — and six vehicle burglaries.
