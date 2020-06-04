The city of Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two proposed projects on Guadalupe Street — which has drawn the ire of those in the neighborhood — and possibly allowing a retail development to go in on Texas 16 next to the Riverhill community.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. today via a Zoom video conference. Those interested in viewing or participating can provide public comment through Zoom. Zoom telephone numbers are toll free: 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099. The Meeting ID is 995 9678 9997#. Callers must enter the pound sign (#) after the Meeting ID.
On Guadalupe Street, the commission will consider a short-term rental unit in the 300 block that could be booked through online services such as AirBnb or other sites. While city planning staff said the proposal is within the city’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan, the conditional use permit required to approve the project has drawn support and objections from neighbors.
“I continue to be even more opposed to any short-term rental properties in our immediate area even more than my opposition submitted March 25,” wrote Sallie Angel to the commission.
However, neighbors Kenneth and Kathy King wrote to the city saying they supported the permit to allow a short-term rental. Other neighbors praised the improvements to the home and also offered support.
In the same block, there’s a proposal to build small homes on 1.27 acres on the southside of the street. The homes would be four two-bedroom detached residences, all about 1,100 square feet, and four one-bedroom, one-bathroom residences, which would be about 600 square feet. The eight units would surround an existing home on the property with a U-shaped driveway and parking.
The move would require a zoning change to multi-family residential, and has drawn opposition from at least one neighbor. City staff, however, is recommending approval of the project.
In another matter, city staff is recommending rejecting a zoning change that could open a 6.8 acre parcel along 770-feet of Texas 16, just north of Fairway Drive, to a wide range of commercial projects. City staff described the project as inconsistent with the 2050 plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.