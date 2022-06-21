The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding Juan Solis Malpica, AKA Ismael Solis, a suspect in a non-fatal shooting Saturday morning on Grasshopper Lane.
“The suspect shot another man and left the location in a vehicle before crashing not too far from the residence and then fled on foot,” reads a Tuesday statement from the GCSO. “The victim was later flown to Brooke Army Medical Center for medical attention and was later released with a single gunshot wound.”
Malpica is described as a Hispanic male, 49 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information can call GCSO at 830-997-7585 or Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at 830-997-8477 (TIPS). Tips also can be submitted atwww.gillespiecountycrimestoppers.com. Those who call Crime Stoppers and submit tips online can remain anonymous, according to the GCSO statement.
Malpica has been arrested twice in Gillespie County: in 2012 on suspicion of public intoxication and violating bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated; and in 2012 on suspicion of violating probation on a DWI charge, and failing to identify a fugitive. He's been charged with DWI at least twice. In the 2012 case, he was transferred to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on suspicion of having violating U.S. immigration law, according to county records.
His residency status wasn't immediately available.
