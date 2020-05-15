Ten Kerr County residents are among at least 43,851 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Seven of the 10 had recovered and three had active infections, according to the hospital's daily audio update.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 18,148 statewide, according to the state health department.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 219 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to the health department. At least 1,216 people had died from the disease in Texas and 623,284 had been tested. An estimated 24,487 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,716.
Nationwide, 246,414 people have recovered from the disease, 1,419,998 have been infected and 85,974 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 10,341,775 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 4,477,351 had been infected since the pandemic began, 303,389 had died, and 1,606,796 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 20
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Kimble - 1
Medina County - 47
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 28
Hays County - 217
Comal County - 68
Frio County - 34
Zavala - 9
Eviction proceedings and debt collections can resume this month, Texas Supreme Court orders
Evictions and debt collection proceedings can resume in Texas next week, the Texas Supreme Court has ordered, after the court temporarily put both on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
Eviction hearings can be held as soon as Tuesday, with orders authorizing evictions allowed starting May 26. That does not apply to certain tenants who are protected through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, including renters in homes covered by federally backed mortgages. Tenants covered under that federal moratorium have protections through Aug. 23. Others may be protected through local orders, like those in place in Austin, Dallas and San Marcos.
Similarly, debt collectors can again garnish accounts starting later this month.
The state’s highest civil court had put holds on both as Texans contend with the financial toll of the novel coronavirus, which has sent the state's economy toward a recession. More than 1.9 million people have filed unemployment claims with the state in the past two months.
Supreme Court declines to get involved in Texas prison inmates' coronavirus lawsuit
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to intervene in a lawsuit over coronavirus protections for older inmates at a Texas prison, leaving the issue in the lower courts for now.
Inmates at the Pack Unit, a geriatric prison near College Station, sued the state’s prison system in late March over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming the state was failing to protect them from the rapidly spreading virus. In April, a federal judge in Houston ordered the prison to provide hand sanitizer and face masks to inmates there as part of a suite of protections. But a higher court halted that directive days later, ruling that Texas did not have to take those steps while the case makes its way through the court system.
The inmates asked the Supreme Court to vacate that holding, but the high court declined to do so Thursday. Two justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, wrote in a statement that the inmates’ allegations are “disturbing” but that it is “hard to conclude” that the appeals court was wrong at such an early stage in the case.
Texas has reported two COVID-19-related deaths at Pack. Statewide, more than two dozen prisoners and staff members have died of the virus.
Spreads to second care facility in Brazoria County
An outbreak at Pearland’s Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center overshadowed Brazoria County's lowest daily count of new COVID-19 cases this month.
The resident was a woman between the ages of 70 and 79.
Personal Protective Equipment was provided to all residents and employees while officials attempt to contain the spread, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Everybody has been tested so we are waiting for the results,” Sebesta said.
While the county waits, the Windsong Care Center has seen downticks in positive cases for the past couple of days.
Windsong Care Center in Pearland was the first nursing facility to report positive tests last week, bringing the risks seen at other care facilities into Brazoria County for the first time. It has seen 26 cases — 23 residents and three employees — and one resident death.
“We haven’t had many come from Windsong the past few days, so that’s good,” Sebesta said. “We had a good day and I’m glad of it.”
Walker County offender fatalities jump to 24
On Friday, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported seven additional offender fatalities, bringing the county's death total to 26.
Public case numbers stayed even though, with 137 locals testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Over half of those, however, have fully recovered from the virus — 71 cases.
Oil and gas industry expected to cut another 1,000 jobs in Texas
Companies across the oil and gas industries are expected to cut another 1,000 jobs, the Houston Chronicle reports.
The job losses come weeks after oil prices crashed into negative territory due to a steep decrease in demand during coronavirus shutdowns.
ProPetro Services, a Midland oilfield service company, laid off 392 workers across its hydraulic fracturing facility and corporate headquarters. On Monday, railcar manufacturer UTLX announced plans to lay off 278 Houston employees in July. The industries have already shed almost 33,000 jobs across Texas and other oil-producing states, the Chronicle reports.
Governor to announce more reopening plans
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to to announce another set of reopening plans Monday.
“We’re opening Texas as fast as possible while also containing the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a Wednesday night interview with KETK-TV.
Health experts say that even small steps toward reopening businesses will increase the number of people who become sick from the virus. The governor has allowed the reopening of a number of businesses across industries over the last two weeks, including restaurants, retailers and hair salons. Originally Abbott said bars would get the go-ahead to reopen by mid-May. He has stopped short of putting a date on their reopening, saying he needs more information from experts to figure out how to reopen them safely.
“Part of what we seek to do this coming Monday is seek to get the advice of our four-doctor medical team about safe ways that current businesses may be allowed to open up even further and safe ways that certain businesses that are not open may be allowed to open,” Abbott said in an interview Wednesday evening with WOAI-TV. “So we are still providing information to our medical team, getting advice back from our medical team, and we will be making these decisions here in the coming days."
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen also went on the air to defend the governor’s decision to reopen more businesses.
“If Texans follow the health guidelines of washing their hands, social distancing, wearing a face covering when they go out in public, then we can be successful in reopening our economy, getting Texans back to work,” Bonnen said on KETK.
More than 140,000 Texans filed for unemployment last week
Last week, 141,672 Texans filed for unemployment, bringing the total number of claims to 1.9 million in the past two months.
This comes as state and local orders aiming to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic have shuttered stores and led to massive layoffs and furloughs. And likely thousands more are still struggling to apply, running into website crashes and busy phone lines. Nationwide, just shy of 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
Last week’s claims are down more than 40% from the week ending May 2, when more than 240,000 Texans filed for unemployment.
The Texas Workforce Commission has paid out over $5.2 billion in benefits using state and federal funding, Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the commission, said at a Wednesday media briefing.
Texas has deployed 2,000 contact tracers, plans to double that
State officials say they have about half of the contact tracers they need to spot and contain new cases of COVID-19, the San Antonio Express-News reported. An aide to Gov. Greg Abbott told the paper that 2,000 tracers have been deployed. That’s half of the 4,000 the governor wants in place by the end of the month.
Contact tracers are public health workers who help identify and notify everyone a COVID-19 patient has had close contact with while he or she has been infectious.
Austin nursing home sued by family of worker who died of COVID-19
The family of an Austin nursing home worker who died of the coronavirus last month is suing the facility and its operators, saying they didn’t take appropriate steps to prevent an outbreak that has killed 18 patients and infected many more, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
Texas appeals court allows expansion of voting by mail during ongoing legal fight
A state appeals court upheld a temporary order Thursday from a state district judge that could greatly expand the number of voters who qualify for mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, rebuffing Attorney General Ken Paxton's effort to have the ruling put on hold while he appeals it.
In a 2-1 split along party lines, a panel of the 14th Court of Appeals of Texas said it would let stand state District Judge Tim Sulak's ruling from last month that susceptibility to the coronavirus counts as a disability under state election law and is a legally valid reason for voters to request absentee ballots. Paxton has been fighting that ruling and had argued that his pending appeal meant the lower court’s ruling was not in effect.
Federal and state courts are considering legal challenges to the state’s rules for voting by mail as Democrats and voting rights groups ask courts to clarify whether lack of immunity to the coronavirus is a valid reason for people to request absentee ballots. Under Sulak's order, voters can request mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic by citing the disability qualification allowed in the Texas election code.
Gov. Greg Abbott is limiting enforcement of COVID-19 orders, but many cities already took a lax approach
This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published.
A few days after Easter, the Police Department in Lubbock received a call from a concerned employee of a car dealership on the southwest side of the West Texas town.
Management had continued to flout safety orders imposed by Gov. Greg Abbott, part of an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, according to the employee who said he was about to self-quarantine after coming into contact with personal protective equipment a customer had left in a traded-in vehicle.
It was the fifth time the city had received a complaint about the McGavock Nissan dealership in less than three weeks. The fire marshal’s office dispatched an inspector who confirmed that the dealership was not enforcing social distancing guidelines or sanitizing cars between test drives.
But the inspector issued no citation, instead passing along the information to “city hall for directive.”
The next day, on the opposite end of the sprawling state, police in the border town of Laredo were alerted to social media posts from two women, one doing nails and the other eyelash extensions, from their homes in violation of Abbott’s orders. Neither was a licensed cosmetologist.
Instead of issuing warnings or urging them to comply, as happened in Lubbock, Laredo police launched an undercover sting to catch the two women, resulting in their arrests.
As Texas now reopens at Abbott’s direction, under a much looser set of restrictions, a ProPublica-Texas Tribune analysis of complaint data in a dozen cities shows these disparate approaches to enforcement — particularly among businesses — were incredibly common across the state.
Cities and counties arrived at dramatically different interpretations of Abbott’s emergency orders. Austin, so far, has issued just two citations, while others like Laredo and Dallas have written hundreds of tickets, in addition to arresting a handful of business owners who defied orders to close. In one case, a smoke shop chain was cited 16 times in San Antonio but received only verbal guidance in Austin.
The erratic pattern foreshadows the struggles cities and counties now face as they interpret an entirely new set of regulations on reopening. That’s further complicated as enforcement has become a political hot-button issue across Texas and the U.S. Abbott, a Republican, has repeatedly changed his guidance as his party base grows more agitated.
Local officials say Abbott’s loosened regulations that limit the capacity of restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses at 25% — a cap that could increase to 50% next week — are also logistically tricky to enforce.
Until recently, Abbott appeared largely amenable to cities and counties interpreting his directives however they saw fit, deciding when to arrest or fine violators, warn them verbally, leave informational flyers or do nothing at all.
