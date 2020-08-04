An Ingram woman was jailed for the seventh time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of felony drug possession.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Cassandra Elisa Palacio on Aug. 2 and accused her of two felony counts of possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The officer also accused her of a misdemeanor: possessing less than 28 grams of a drug in penalty group 3, which includes Ritalin, sedatives and some opioids.
Since 2012 in Kerr County, Palacio has been convicted of public intoxication, class A misdemeanor drug possession, and two counts of class B misdemeanor theft, according to court records.
Palacio was released on Aug. 3 on bonds totaling $13,000, according to jail records.
