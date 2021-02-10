The day a Texas federal judge again blocked enforcement of President Joe Biden’s moratorium on deportations, Rep. Chip Roy’s signature was the first among those of 51 other members of Congress on a letter warning the president of an impending humanitarian crisis at the Texas border.
“Based on information from sources on the ground, this week Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have seen the average daily flow soar to more than 3,500 migrants, up from 2,000 earlier last month,” states the Feb. 9 letter. “Border Patrol’s 21-day average has risen to nearly 3,000. The number of unaccompanied minors illegally entering our borders is closing in on 300 per day. CBP hasn’t seen numbers like this since the height of the immigration crisis in the summer of 2019. CBP has already encountered over 200,000 illegal migrants since October and numbers are rising. For context, in the first three months of fiscal year 2020, CBP encountered 128,347.”
Roy and the other House members denounced Biden’s immigration orders, calling them “a political game” “aimed at dismantling the security of our borders — rescinding policies from the Trump Administration that were working as intended to halt the flow of illegal migration.”
“The Biden Administration directives on stopping the building of border infrastructure, revoking policies aimed at carrying out interior enforcement, halting deportations for 100 days, and suspending the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) enrollment have all communicated that our borders are open,” the letter states.
But local Democratic Party Chairwoman Barbara Veldhuizen told The Kerrville Daily Times on Wednesday that Rep. Roy's actions and reactions during his tenure are the real "political game.”
“Roy represents a district far removed from the border,” Veldhuizen said in a Feb. 10 email. “Why isn't Roy working on issues affecting his constituents like care for veterans, vaccine availability, support for front line workers and helping folks who have lost jobs and businesses because of the pandemic.”
Veldhuizen acknowledged there are “serious issues at the border” but offered a different perspective.
“Using Border Patrol thugs to terrorize black and brown communities, deporting veterans, putting kids in cages, losing track of thousands of children separated from parents, the demand for illegal drugs here in America, and the devastating effects of lawlessness and poverty in Central America, the lack of a guest worker program are issues that need to be addressed,” Veldhuizen said in the email. “Roy supported Trump's cruel, ineffective and outrageously expensive policies regarding the border. Roy doesn't want to be part of the solution. He just wants to fan the flames of hysteria over border issues.”
Judge Drew B. Tipton, Southern District of Texas, extended a temporary restraining order targeting the Biden Administration’s attempt to implement a 100-day moratorium on most deportations of illegal immigrants apprehended before Nov. 1, 2020. His Feb. 9 action is part of a civil case started when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against ICE and associated defendants. The lawsuit complaint argues that if the ICE director can choose not to enforce the deportation orders of judges, then this would amount to “a blanket amnesty to illegal aliens that Congress has refused to pass time and time again.”
“The Constitution, controlling statutes, and prior Executive pledges prevent a seismic change to this country’s immigration laws merely by memorandum,” the lawsuit states.
The parties are expected to present their arguments for and against Biden’s moratorium in the coming weeks.
“Mr. President, the fundamental responsibility of the federal government is to protect America, not to ignore the law and to actively encourage, incentivize and facilitate illegal migration in ways that empower cartels and endanger both American citizens and migrants wrongly being encouraged to succumb to the perilous journey,” states the House members’ Feb. 9 letter. “Given the emergency that this presents to the United States, we ask that you instruct (Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas to provide immediate briefings to all members of the U.S. House on this matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.