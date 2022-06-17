The Kerrville Police Department is searching for Logan Rene Rodriguez, 19, one of two men accused of committing an armed robbery overnight outside Domino’s Pizza.
"Two suspects displayed a handgun and stole cash from a delivery driver," reads a KPD press release issued about 5 p.m. Friday. "KPD officers and detectives quickly located and arrested one of the suspects, but Rodriguez remains at large."
About 12:38 a.m. Friday, KPD officers responded to a 911 call from Domino's Pizza, 305 Sidney Baker St., regarding an aggravated robbery, according to the release.
"The victim, a delivery driver, reported they were sitting in their car in front of Domino's when a silver SUV pulled up and two males exited the SUV," reads the release. "One of the males displayed a handgun. The two males approached the victim and stole cash from them before fleeing in the SUV."
Officers gathered information from security camera footage and found the SUV in the 100 block of Willow Way, where they arrested Antonio Valdez, 18, according to the release.
There’s an active arrest warrant for Rodriguez, who is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a light mustache and goatee.
Those with information about the incident and Rodriguez's location can call 830-257-8181 and ask to speak to a detective or the on duty supervisor.
