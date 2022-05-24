Claudia Zapata garnered 61.62% of votes counted so far in the Democratic Primary runoff for US House District 21, with 46 of 272 precincts reporting results, according to information from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

Whoever secures the nomination will go up against Republican incumbent Chip Roy in the general election.

UPDATE, 10:22 P.M. MAY 24: With 126 of 272 precincts reporting, Zapata had 12,338 votes to Ricardo Villarreal's 7,306. 

