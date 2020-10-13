The Ingram Warriors defeated Comfort 3-1 Tuesday night, but the series was very close and Ingram was tested in every set.
Ingram won the series 25-22, 25-16, 25-27 and 25-16.
The match lasted more than two hours and was hotly contested.
The first set started with Ingram jumping to a quick 6-2 lead dominated by Harley Ince who had two kills during the stretch.
Comfort's Seigel Fritze had two digs and Ingram recorded two errors to cut the lead to 6-5.
Things became heated shortly after Comfort's Meghan Davis recorded a kill with Ingram on top 9-6.
A lengthy delay took place that lasted about five minutes as officials had to sort through contested calls and complaints about officiating.
Fans became restless before the game finally resumed and Ingram went on a 4-1 run to go on top 14-7.
Comfort stormed back to take the lead 16-15 as Caileigh Marquart and Shay Rodriguez both scored on blocks during the frenzied Comfort comeback.
Ingram then went on a 7-0 run and went on to win the first set in an emotional and wild match 25-22.
The second set was dominated by Ingram and featured several powerful kills by Anna Crittenden resulting in a 25-16 win.
The third set was intense and Ingram Coach Tony Vela, Jr. adjusted his lineup to give some of his freshman experience.
The set was heated and there were numerous fouls. Coach Vela actively engaged his players and they battled to a 24-24 tie before Crittenden fired up the crowd and her teammates, but Comfort was able to muster a 27-25 win over Ingram in the third set.
The final set began with Comfort storming to a 4-1 lead which led Coach Vela to get upset with his players.
He fired them up and then Crittenden and Karlie Bonam went on a tear to get the win 25-16.
Crittenden and Bonam each had four kills, a block and an ace in the final set to close out the victory for the Warriors Tuesday night.
"I just wanted to get it over with," Bonam said after the game.
After the loss in set three, Crittenden fired up her team and said they were motivated after that loss.
"This is our house, our game, our time and our gym," Crittenden told her players at the end of set three. "They gave us a reason to win the last game."
Coach Vela said, "We came out with energy and I like the way we battled tonight."
Ingram travels to Blanco Friday night with game time scheduled for 5 p.m.
