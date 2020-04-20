A fire destroyed a home in Ingram, displacing a family and four dogs.
Firefighters arrived at the house fire about 3:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of the blaze at 3:40 p.m., said Ingram Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ray Lynch in a text message.
No one was home at the time and no one was hurt, and the four dogs recovered from the property were not injured, he said. But the house was a total loss.
Firefighters left the scene about 10:40 p.m.
Red Cross volunteers were on scene to provide assistance to the fire departments and to the residents displaced by the blaze. Walmart, Taco Casa and Dominos Pizza provided drinks and food for first responders, who included about 35 firefighters and some officers from the Ingram Police Department and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Ingram VFD was assisted by the Hunt and Turtle Creek VFDs, as well as the Kerrville Fire Department.
Thirteen trucks and about 32,000 gallons of water -- all shuttled by tankers -- were used to quench the fire, Lynch said.
Lynch said the fire is under investigation.
