Ten Kerr County residents are among at least 48,693 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Seven of the 10 had recovered and three were recovering, according to Kerr County's emergency management coordinator, who spoke to county commissioners during a Monday-morning meeting.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 19,065 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 222 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,347 people had died from the disease in Texas and 723,013 had been tested. An estimated 27,570 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,732.
Nationwide, 283,178 people have recovered from the disease, 1,509,202 have been infected and 90,373 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 11,834,508 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 4,829,232 had been infected since the pandemic began, 319,031 had died, and 1,801,461 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 21
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Kimble - 1
Medina County - 58
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 31
Hays County - 219
Comal County - 70
Frio County - 35
Zavala - 9
Houston church closes doors again after five leaders test positive
Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Houston closed its doors after five leaders tested positive for the new coronavirus over the weekend, the Houston Chronicle reports. Holy Ghost resumed limited Masses three weeks ago, according to the Chronicle, and the church said in a statement that two of the five leaders who tested positive are priests who were active in those services.
The Rev. Donnell Kirchner, another church leader, died May 13 after being diagnosed with pneumonia, according to the Chronicle. Kirchner received the pneumonia diagnosis at an urgent care clinic, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said, and it’s unclear whether he was tested for the new coronavirus before he returned to the home where he lived with seven other members of a religious order.
Gyms and other businesses are allowed to reopen
Offices, manufacturing facilities and gyms are allowed to open in Texas on Monday, following the guidelines published by Gov. Greg Abbott in his May 6 executive order. As is the case with other businesses, these facilities will be limited in their capacity.
Offices will be able to operate with up to five employees at a time or 25% of the total office workforce — whichever number is greater — provided they maintain social distancing and follow other health measures like having employees wear face coverings. The governor’s task force is still asking employers to encourage employees to work from home if possible and implement alternate schedules for those who go into the office.
Nonessential manufacturing facilities will be able to operate at 25% occupancy. The governor’s task force asks manufacturing facilities to provide physical dividers if keeping workers 6 feet apart isn’t possible. Workers should also wear face coverings and be provided disinfecting products like hand sanitizer and wipes. The governor’s task force asks manufacturers with more than 10 workers at a time to choose a person in charge of enforcing health protocols.
Gyms and exercise facilities will be able to open, too, at 25% occupancy, not counting workers. Lockers and showers will have to remain closed. Workout equipment should be spaced out to keep patrons at least 6 feet apart, and cleaning supplies should be provided. Patrons should wear gloves that fully cover their wrists and fingers while exercising and should wear face masks. They should also clean off machines and exercise equipment like free weights after use and sanitize any equipment brought from home. Gym-goers should keep a 6-foot distance from anybody 65 and older, though these individuals are advised to stay home.
Since May 6, beauty services — including barbershops, salons and tanning beds — have been allowed to function under recommendations like offering services that are not time consuming and keeping workstations 6 feet apart. Workers can refuse to serve anybody they suspect to be sick or contagious, and it is recommended that workers and customers are screened for symptoms.
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools were also allowed to operate at 25% capacity starting May 6. Interactive water venues, like water parks and splash pads, are still closed.
Retail stores, malls, movie theaters and restaurants have been allowed to open at 25% capacity since May 1.
People who violate orders can’t face jail time, but they can be cited and fined.
Texas salon owner travels to Michigan to back defiant barber
OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A Texas salon owner who was sent to jail for opening her business during the coronavirus outbreak called Michigan's governor a “tyrant” on Monday as she stood next to a barber whose license was suspended for cutting hair.
“Gretchen, the state of Michigan will vote you out,” Shelley Luther declared, referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Luther traveled to Owosso, a small Michigan town, to express support for Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber who reopened his shop for more than a week before state regulators suspended his license.
Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas, was sentenced to a week in jail for flouting public health orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She was released less than 48 hours later when Gov. Greg Abbott dropped jail as a possible punishment for violations.
One of her first customers after jail was U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Luther told the crowd that she reopened to pay bills, support her employees and offer much-needed services in a clean salon.
"Why does your governor think that it's OK to open up for marijuana, liquor sales?” said Luther, whose boyfriend grew up an hour away in Frankenmuth. “Can't you get an abortion? But you cannot get your hair cut. What is wrong?
“Stop being a tyrant," Luther said of the governor. ”Open up. You don’t get this control. We control you. We have the power."
Whitmer has defended the business restrictions as an important way to stop the virus. She relented a bit Monday by announcing plans to reopen bars and restaurants Friday in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, which haven’t been hit as hard as the rest of Michigan.
Protesters, some bearing guns, have repeatedly traveled to the Capitol to demand the governor loosen a one-size-fits-all strategy. Republican lawmakers are suing Whitmer over her emergency declarations.
Since March, Michigan has confirmed nearly 52,000 virus cases, although more than 28,000 people have recovered. There have been at least 4,900 deaths from COVID-19 — the fourth-highest total in the nation — including 20 in Shiawassee County where Manke cuts hair.
Michigan is among many states that have enacted stay-home orders and imposed an array of restrictions on salons, bars and restaurants. Abbott on Monday lifted most restrictions in Texas as that state continues one of the nation’s fastest reboots.
Five new cases of COVID-19, seven recoveries in Guadalupe County
Officials are reporting five new active cases of the coronavirus, four of which are from the same home.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said five people in the same household have tested positive for COVID-19 — one received a positive result on Friday, the other four received positive results over the weekend.
The results are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Additionally, Guadalupe County has seven more recoveries.
As of Monday, Guadalupe County has 114 total cases with 91 recoveries, 23 active cases and two hospital cases.
Officials say Cibolo has 28 total cases, seven of which are active; the unincorporated county has 24, of which eight are active; Seguin has 20, of which four are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 17, of which one is active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, and no active cases. There have been seven hospitalizations with two currently active cases. The patient connected to Springtree Nursing Home is currently listed in the Guadalupe County as an active case, according to the county’s Friday release.
As of Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 1,107 COVID-19 tests in Guadalupe County since state began testing.
Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 92 tests were administered.
Walker County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
Another seven Walker County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, a pair of which came from recent mobile testing sites.
On Monday, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported a total of 144 resident cases of the coronavirus. Health officials say that 11 residents tested positive for the virus at testing sites operated on May 4 and 10.
An additional 299 offenders with Walker County’s seven prison units have tested positive for the virus. The additional positive cases within the prison system come as TDCJ is ramping up testing for asymptomatic offenders.
As of Monday evening, the agency reported strike teams have completed more than 29,000 offender tests and more than 3,000 employee swab tests, statewide.
This equates to more than 21% of the 140,000 Texas inmates. Prior to the new test launch, TDCJ had only tested less than 2% of the prison population as positive cases among staff and inmates continued to rise.
The true numbers of people with the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
POSITIVITY RATE LEVELING OFF
As remarked by Gov. Greg Abbott, the rate of lab-confirmed patients have been decreasing on a 7-day rolling average. As of Sunday, Texas had a 4.97% positive rate — a decrease of nearly 8.9% from the middle of April.
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 909 additional cases of the virus, bringing the states total to 48,693. An estimated 28,371 patients have recovered from the virus with 1,347 fatalities.
Child care centers, bars and sporting events scheduled for Texas' next phase of reopening
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced his next wave of reopenings designed to restart the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic, saying child care facilities can reopen immediately, bars can open Friday with limited capacity and sporting events can return without fans at the end of the month.
Abbott also said he would permit restaurants to operate at 50% capacity starting Friday, up from 25% that’s allowed now.
At the same time, Abbott exempted two hot-spot regions — Amarillo and El Paso — from his latest decisions, saying they would need to wait a week — until May 29 — while the state's surge response teams work to contain outbreaks in each area.
Abbott’s news conference came 18 days after he began a phased reopening of the state, starting with letting restaurants, stores, movie theaters and malls open up at 25% capacity. He then allowed barbershops and salons to reopen May 8 under certain restrictions. Monday was the first day gyms were allowed to open, also under restrictions.
Previously, child care was only available to workers deemed essential by the state. Abbott's announcement Monday allows child care centers to reopen to help all workers returning to their jobs.
In addition to bars, Abbott is letting a host of other establishments reopen Friday, including bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks, rodeos, zoos and aquariums. In the lead-up to Monday, however, the fate of bars had drawn the most attention, especially after Abbott began allowing restaurants to reopen May 1. All the businesses opening Friday will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity.
For bars that reopen Friday, the state is recommending that customers remain seated at tables of no more than six people, among other restrictions. Dancing is discouraged.
The next round of reopenings will come May 31, when Abbott will permit youth summer camps to reopen — as well as let certain professional sports to resume without spectators. The sports include basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball and tennis. Leagues will first have to apply to — and receive approval from — the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Abbott’s news conference Monday came a day after the total coronavirus cases in Texas increased to at least 47,784, including 1,336 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of State Health Services. Out of Texas’ 254 counties, 222 are reporting cases.
The number of cases — and deaths — keeps rising in Texas, though the testing tally has also gone up, reaching 693,276 as of Sunday. Abbott, meanwhile, continues to highlight the relatively stable number of hospitalizations and declining percentage of infections found among people who are tested.
While testing has ramped up, it is still failing to regularly reach Abbott’s goal of 30,000 tests a day. Over the last week, the state averaged 25,614 tests per day, which Abbott cited at his news conference as he argued that the numbers that he is watching most closely have been moving in the right direction.
However, in recent days, the Department of State Health Services revealed it is including an unknown quantity of antibody tests in its testing total, casting uncertainty over the reliability of that data for the time being. Abbott seemed to contradict that Monday, saying that the state is "not commingling" the different types of tests and that the antibody testing numbers "will be provided separately." Reached via email after Abbott's news conference, a DSHS spokesman, Chris Van Deusen, did not address the conflicting statements but confirmed DSHS is working to separate the antibody testing figures.
After Abbott's news conference, Democrats continued to argue that Abbott was reopening the Texas economy too quickly.
Texas schools can hold summer classes, but students can't be required to attend in person
Texas public school districts may offer summer school in their classrooms as early as June 1, but they cannot require any students to attend in person.
In April, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all school buildings closed through the end of the academic year, but he announced Monday that districts could offer in-person summer school. The decision came as part of his second wave of the economic jumpstart during the coronavirus pandemic, with parents struggling to figure out how to work and take care of their children.
The state is encouraging school districts to prioritize making on-campus summer school available for their most vulnerable students, including students with disabilities who cannot learn virtually, homeless students and students with significant academic gaps. Many of those students were left behind during the academic year as school districts struggled to ramp up online instruction quickly once the pandemic hit.
School districts must use their best judgment, based on the local spread of the new coronavirus, to decide whether to offer summer school on campus, according to guidance from the Texas Education Agency issued Monday. And they cannot make in-person attendance mandatory, even for students who need to attend summer school to move to the next grade.
Staff members or students who go back to school buildings this summer will experience a marked change from the typical summer school. Teachers will have to take students' temperatures every day, students will be supervised while washing their hands for 20 seconds twice a day, and dividers will separate student desks.
Any students and staff members who attend summer school in person must stay 6 feet apart and cannot meet in groups larger than 11. School districts are encouraged to stagger school start and end times to reduce the number of students walking close together in the hallways, and parents are encouraged to stay outside to pick up and drop off their children.
Students cannot attend assemblies, go on field trips or gather in groups outside of individual classes unless 30 feet can be kept between groups. A positive COVID-19 case in a school will require a two-week closure of the classes that were exposed to the sick person. School gyms, weight rooms and indoor workout facilities cannot reopen, but students can participate in some outdoor sports as long as they follow Department of State Health Services guidance.
School districts have been writing up back-up plans for their back-up plans as they wait to see how and whether the coronavirus continues to spread this summer and spring.
Texas is testing everyone in nursing homes for coronavirus, but not state-run homes for people with disabilities
Last week, Texas announced it would be testing every resident and staff member in nursing homes, which have emerged as hot spots for the new coronavirus. But state-run homes for people with disabilities and state-run psychiatric hospitals — which collectively serve 4,703 vulnerable Texans and employ 18,873 full-time staff members — will not receive that same level of state support to test all residents, patients and employees, according to a spokesperson for the agency that oversees the facilities.
The facilities at this time are still only testing residents and patients who are symptomatic or have potentially been exposed, despite concerns raised by employees and family members about outbreaks.
“Working with local health departments, the Department of State Health Services, and following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, we test every resident/patient who shows possible symptoms of COVID-19 or has potential exposure to COVID-19,” Christine Mann, spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said in an email. “At this time, more individuals at state hospitals and state supported living centers have recovered from COVID-19 than have active infections.”
As of Sunday, there were 159 total positive cases among residents and patients, with 98 having recovered, according to new data the agency started releasing on state supported living centers and state hospitals earlier this month. “Fewer than 10” residents and patients have died due to complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the state reported.
That data does not account for staff members who fall ill, and the state is still not releasing the names of facilities with coronavirus cases, leaving many family members in the dark about their loved ones. Eight of the 23 facilities have at least one positive patient or resident, according to the data. Local health authorities in Denton County stand out as the lone agency providing daily updates on the outbreak at the Denton home, reporting 55 cases among residents and 64 among staff, as of Sunday.
Similar to nursing homes, residents and patients at state-run homes and psychiatric hospitals live in close quarters and interact closely with the staff who care for them. The 10 state psychiatric hospitals serve Texans with mental health issues. Across the 13 state supported living centers, which house people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, about 43% of the residents are medically fragile. Family members worry about rapid spread there, because depending on the severity of their disabilities, residents may not understand rules about hand-washing or maintaining a safe distance from others.
