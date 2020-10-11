Schreiner Airport topped out unofficially at 98 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Summer is hanging on this weekend, but changes are on the way during the next five to seven days.
Fair skies continue Sunday evening. A few clouds and higher humidity briefly invade the area overnight through daybreak.
Lows end up in the lower 60's with a few 50's possible low lying areas.
South winds become southwest by daybreak and then a north wind develops Monday morning behind a cold front.
Mostly sunny skies continue and highs still warm into the upper 80's Monday afternoon with north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Humidity levels will be low and elevated fire dangers exist Monday afternoon across the Hill Country.
It will drop into the 50's overnight Monday with highs around 90 degrees Tuesday.
Looking ahead, a much stronger front is expected Thursday and Friday and it will be noticeably cooler late this week.
Rain chances remain very low locally.
