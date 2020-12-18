A cold front tracks across the area Saturday morning with a few showers and storms possible before noon Saturday.
Skies clear out during the day with highs in the middle 60s.
Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
Clear skies continue Saturday night with lows between 25 and 30 degrees most areas.
North winds taper off to less than 10 mph overnight.
Sunshine returns Sunday with pleasant high temperatures around 70 degrees.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Another cold night is expected Sunday night with lows between 25 and 30 degrees.
Monday looks terrific with highs in the lower 70s.
Another cold front arrives by Christmas Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.