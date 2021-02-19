H-E-B received shipments of perishable foods Friday, but the company has asked customers to limit their purchases.
Walmart also was open Friday but shipments hadn't arrived yet.
"Due to our trucks being behind schedule, we will have limited options available," states a social media post by the Kerrville Walmart that morning. "We hope you stay warm, and we can't wait to see you!"
There was damage to Walmart's phone system, and repairs were underway Friday morning, so some callers might not get through, according to the post. The Walmart was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Friday and be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and back to regular hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, the post states.
"While the severe weather briefly interrupted the food supply chain, our stores remain open and H-E-B trucks are back on the road," said H-E-B spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield in a Friday afternoon email. "We have more than 1,500 H-E-B trailers going out today to restock our stores as quickly as possible."
Manufacturing of priority items such as milk has resumed, and customers should soon see a "strong supply of food" on the shelves, she added.
"We have placed temporary limits on some products to help ensure access to the items our customers need," states Bedingfield's email. "Our partners are working around the clock to stock shelves, and we ask customers to only buy what they need and to think of their neighbors and fellow Texans."
