Police are on the lookout for a man accused of offering a 12-year-old child $2,000 to go with him.
“A man tried to abduct my 12-year-old ... from the river less than an hour ago,” a woman posted on Facebook on Thursday. “He has dark hair with curls about an inch from the shoulders, white t-shirt, and carrying bread to ‘feed the birds.’ I was at the park across the way with [redacted] and he approached [redacted], who was fishing, and showed him money and told him if he would go up to the library park he would give him $2,000. We just left the police station to make a report, and they are looking for him.”
The woman posted the incident happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Louise Hays Park.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman, confirmed Friday that police did take a report from her.
“Officers responded to the park and the area of the library and were unable to locate anyone matching the description,” Lamb wrote in an email. “We have increased our patrolling of the park and are keeping an eye out.”
Another person claimed on Facebook that the same man was driving a silver Volkswagen and had approached her three friends while “waving money at them” on Thursday evening. One of these friends came forward on Facebook and described the man as being around 30 years old.
“He had a wad of cash,” the friend posted, adding “I noticed a bread bag in his lap. So I know it was the same person.”
Another woman posted that she and her husband were walking at Louise Hays Park Thursday night when they saw a boy fishing and a car “flew past,” turned around and went “very slowly back the other way” with the driver’s window down. The driver was described as having “dark, wavy hair, not too long,” and another person was in the car. The couple weren’t able to see the other person, she posted.
Yet another person reported Friday in the same Facebook conversation that “a couple of weeks ago, my family and I were in the park and observed a man doing some really strange things.”
“Among other things he was watching kids with binoculars,” states her post. “He seemed to be particularly interested in the area of the park that has the library above the river. After watching him for a long time we decided to give him notice that he was being watched. We all went down to the road as he was passing and stared at him and I took photos. He left the park at that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.