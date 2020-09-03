After years of court hearings, psychological examinations, and time spent in jail and state hospitals, murder defendant Ervin Dean Lucky has again been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Lucky, who turns 73 years old on Sept. 4, is accused of strangling his 75-year-old wife, Vivian Irene Niemeyer, to death at their Sleepy Hollow Circle home on Dec. 24, 2013. Prior to his arrest that year, Lucky was accused of hitting Niemeyer with a spatula on March 3, 2013, and she filed a protective order against him the next day. The order, which prohibited him from being within 200 yards of her, expired 31 days later.
On June 19, San Antonio State Hospital, where Lucky resides, notified the 216th District Court that he remained incompetent to stand trial "and it is highly unlikely that he will achieve competency in the foreseeable future," according to an agreed order filed Aug. 27. The order states that the court reviewed reports by state hospital staff, including a psychiatrist and a staff psychologist.
Based on the input from the hospital, and after prosecutors and Lucky's defense attorney declined to request a jury trial on his competency, Judge Steven B. Ables signed an order of incompetency on Aug. 25.
Ables, who presides over the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region, presided over the issue because 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III recused himself in July, having served as Lucky's court-appointed defense attorney as recently as Dec. 27, 2017, when records indicate he billed the county $2,784.
Lucky was deemed indigent and has claimed in court records that he's lived off of Social Security disability payments since July 2002.
Years ago, before he was elected judge, Pattillo had tried twice to be removed from the case as Lucky's attorney. His second motion to withdraw as counsel, filed Oct. 21, 2015, argued Lucky no longer wanted his representation, wanted another attorney or to represent himself, had twice refused to confer with Pattillo, and had made "libelous, slanderous and defamatory comments" about the Pattillo and his staff, and had demanded a hearing to prevent the Pattillo from performing work on the case. Based on those factors, Pattillo, in the 2015 motion, argued "there is an irreconcilable conflict of interest" that prevented Lucky from receiving the legal representation to which he was entitled by law.
Pattillo's motion also noted Lucky had filed grievances against him with the State Bar of Texas, which later found no evidence of misconduct or disability on the part of the attorney. Lucky had claimed, on a grievance form, that he was concerned about the progress of his case and that it was difficult to communicate with his attorney. He submitted the grievances despite being advised by the Bar to first call the Client-Attorney Assistance Program for help with resolving the issue.
Pattillo's second motion to withdraw as counsel was denied by the judge on the case on Nov. 20, 2014, but attorney Steve Pickell was appointed to assist. A jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 28, 2016. It was reset to Feb. 16, 2016, but subsequently canceled, and the county paid a psychiatrist to evaluate Lucky again.
Lucky has been examined by multiple mental health specialists at the court's behest. A 2014 examination led one specialist to conclude Lucky was competent to stand trial, but subsequent examinations in 2015 and 2016 convinced two other experts he was incompetent.
Pattillo billed the county $14,672 for his own services on Feb. 18, 2016. The cost of Lucky's confinement in the county jail, his court-appointed attorneys and his psychological and related evaluations, has totaled at least $74,000, court documents indicate. This does not include any other medical care paid for by taxpayers while he was at the county jail, but the county pays about $1 million a year to cover most of the medical costs of inmates, according to Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
After more hearings and input from medical professionals — including an expert witness who evaluated an MRI and records for $3,240 — 216th District Judge N. Kieth Williams, on Aug. 18, 2016, found Lucky incompetent to stand trial and committed the man to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon. After being found by that facility to be not dangerous, Lucky was transferred to San Antonio State Hospital on March 1, 2018, according to court records.
If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Lucky faces a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lucky also is charged with tampering with a government record with the intent to defraud for reportedly falsifying financial information on his application for a court-appointed attorney; this charge is punishable by up to two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
