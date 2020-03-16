The direct economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt all over, and now it’s really starting to show in the tourism to the Hill Country.
Charlie McIlvain, the executive director of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that at least 11 events have canceled, including a major car show that was expected to come to Kerrville in June.
The only solace for McIlvain is that Kerrville is not alone in these losses.
“If you look at what the big cities have lost in sports,” McIlvain said with a pause. “That’s millions.”
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance to limit events to less than 50 people for the next eight weeks, but it seems many were already moving in that direction. McIlvain said the cancelations ranged from reunions to conferences.
McIlvain, however, said that he’s been impressed with the effort by local hotels to provide rooms that have been deeply cleaned in order to help combat the virus.
“I do know the hotels are taking extra precautions,” McIlvain said.
How much money the cancelations have cost the local economy is to be determined.
