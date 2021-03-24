UPDATE: 2:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Kerrville area to the "Enhanced" category of severe weather.
Isolated severe storms remain possible Wednesday afternoon.
The main show is still expected to impact the area between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, when the Pacific cold front is scheduled to arrive.
All mode of severe weather remain possible including the risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and isolated tornadoes.
Remain weather alert Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
*****************************************************
UPDATE: 12:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY
Our risk for severe thunderstorms has been upgraded across the Hill Country.
We could see a few isolated severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours ahead of our main storm system Wednesday night.
The risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts has increased and the risk for a tornado has also been slightly upgraded from our last update.
Remain weather alert Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Severe weather is in the forecast for the rest of the day Wednesday and continuing through the early morning hours Thursday before dawn.
*******************************************************
The risk for severe thunderstorms will increase across the Hill Country Wednesday evening.
A cold front will combine with an approaching low pressure system to bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across the Hill Country.
Occasional showers and storms are possible during the day, but the highest risk for severe weather is expected between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday with a Pacific cold front.
The main risk from thunderstorms will be large hail followed by damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.
An isolated tornado is possible, but the risk is generally low.
Remain weather alert throughout the day and especially during the evening and early portion of the overnight hours.
Similar to Monday night, severe weather hazards will diminish by daybreak Thursday and rain chances come to an end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.