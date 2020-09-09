Spencer Whitewood Brown
September 2020
Spencer Whitewood Brown went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, TX to Werdna Burton Brown II and Lydia Whitewood Brown, and lived his life in Kerrville, TX.
He graduated from Rice University in 1964 and went on to graduate from South Texas College of Law. He had a distinguished career as an attorney and as a judge.
Spencer loved family, friends and golf. He treasured the friendship of his fellow football players at Del Mar and Rice University as well as his classmates at Tivy High School.
He is survived by his wife, Scooter Brown, son Spencer Whitewood Brown Jr. and daughter-in-law Rhonda. Daughters Mary Suzanne Mooney and son-in-law David Mooney, and stepdaughter Michele Jeanette Busco, 5 grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
Spencer is also survived by his brothers, Werdna Burton Brown III (Pinky), and Kelby David Brown.
Visitation will be held from 4pm – 7pm this Friday, September 11th at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
