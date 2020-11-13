A weak cold front has stalled across the Hill Country Friday afternoon with little or no impact on the overall weather pattern locally.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, temperatures were holding in the 60's across the northern Hill Country with 70's and 80's south of the boundary.
This frontal system will likely hang up north of Kerrville and retreat northward today and tonight.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the day with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast.
Rain coverage is not expected to become widespread, so consider yourselves lucky if you see a shower or thunderstorm.
Highs warm into the upper 70's to lower 80's for the immediate Kerrville area with cooler temperatures possible north and west of Kerrville.
Winds continue out of the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
MORE CLOUDS, FOG, DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT
A few areas observed this Friday morning and this will be possible again by daybreak Saturday.
Look for overnight lows to fall into the lower 60's.
Winds may actually increase to 10 to 20 mph overnight out of the south.
MOSTLY CLOUDY, HUMID AND WARM SATURDAY
Saturday looks like a repeat of Friday with clouds, fog and drizzle possible through noon.
After that, partial clearing is possible and highs warm into the 75 to 80 degree range.
I will mention that there is disagreement among the major computer models on how warm it will actually get Saturday afternoon.
This is due to potential cloud cover and the approach of cold front late in the day or Saturday night.
COLD FRONT LATE SATURDAY
There will be a decent cold front tracking across our area late Saturday afternoon or Saturday night.
The front may bring a narrow line of showers and isolated thunderstorms with it.
Behind the front, it will dry out quickly and we will be colder with overnight lows in the 40's.
WINDY AND COOLER SUNDAY
Sunday will likely be very dry with low humidity, gusty winds and cooler daytime highs in the 60's and 70's.
Sunshine will prevail, but it will definitely be cooler.
