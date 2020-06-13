I take a bit of exception to your Editorial Board opinion on June 11, 2020 about Harley Belew. You say he can continue doing his radio show or continue being a public servant, but not both. I would say — not either. Belew’s platform as a radio host on public airwaves does not give him license to use his position to make racist and belittling statements. There are plenty of examples where responsible media outlets have removed on-air personalities or opinion columnists for far less (including the Daily Times, who, appropriately, suspended Verna Benham’s column). Belew’s history of racist on-air comments should be disqualifying for both of his positions.
Belew says that “cancel culture” is more serious than accusations of racism and suggests that he should not be accountable for the public statements he makes. You can be sure I’ll be voting to cancel him from public office if he seeks re-election. Belew is entitled to his free speech— he is not entitled to a public platform to spew his inflammatory commentary.
Ted Owen, Kerrville
